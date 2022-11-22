CIRCLEVILLE — Santa Claus is not only coming to town but he'll be anchoring the Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.
The big man in red will be in Circleville on Sunday as part of Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park as part of the festivities. The park is located at 121 N. Court St. in Circleville.
The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. and will include the Christmas Tree Lighting at Pumpkin Show Park at 5:45 p.m. The Parade will follow at 6:30 p.m. through the downtown area.
"This year's Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park will be a fun-filled family event," Krista Bower, executive director of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, said. "The kids area will have a variety of crafts, letters to Santa, face painting, and a balloon twister. We'll have entertainment from Ryliegh Garrett, Roundtown Radio, and Charmion Performing Arts Center."
In addition there will be hot cocoa and cookies provided for free in addition to some food trucks.
"Families can enjoy free cocoa and cookies while waiting to visit Santa, or they can grab a bite to eat from one of the Food Trucks--Mamaw's Kitchen or Jonesy's Meats and Sweets," she said.
Bower said admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item or toiletry for Community Cupboards.
The parade will begin on South Pickaway Street and will begin at the corner of Pickaway Street and Mound Street before turning west on Mound, then North on Scioto Street, East on Franklin Street and ending at Pickaway Street.
"We've reached out to all the churches on Mound Street and asked them to light up their sanctuaries. I know several of them will have decorations too," Bower said. "We've also asked all parade participants to make sure their floats or vehicles are lighted. Currently, we have over 20 entries, including the Pumpkin Show Band, several out-of-town Queens' floats, Ready to Burn Rubber Bicycle Club, and our special guest, Santa Claus."
Bower said she's so excited to launch the holiday season with Christmas in Pumpkin Show Park.
"It's sure to be a fun event for all ages," she said. "So many organizations have come together to plan and execute the event. It's a true community collaboration with the activities in the Park, the Tree Lighting and the Parade.
I want to thank the Downtown Business Alliance, Uptown Circleville, Elsea, Inc., Circleville Pumpkin Show, Inc., Horizon, Kingston National Bank, Pickaway County Community Foundation, Pickaway County Visitors' Bureau, Rhoads Garden Center, Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Julie Dickey, Coldwell Banker Realty."