CIRCLEVILLE — Sometimes furry friends need a little help from Santa too.
Each year Partners for Paws gathers donations from the community around the holiday season and donates them to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter to help them with their operating costs. The event has grown from humble beginnings more than 10 years ago to what it is today.
Joellen Jacobs, president with Partners for Paws of Pickaway County, highlighted many of the businesses and organizations that made donations to the shelter this year, including an entire flat of dog food.
“A first time host for Santa Paws, We the People, located in Circleville, with the help of their customers donated an entire flat of dog food to the shelter, that’s 1,100 pounds of generosity,” Jacobs told The Circleville Herald.
Among the other businesses getting in the act are Drs. Ely, Dubos, and Stewart Dentistry who, instead of doing a gift exchange, donated items to the cause and a young man, Solomon, who donated his allowance to Santa Paws. The Village of Ashville, Lindsey Bakery, Kroger, PBS Animal Health, Edward Jones, Jones Groom Room, The Savings Bank in Ashville, Roundtown Paws & Claws Grooming and Classicutterrs Salon also participated in the 2019 Santa Paws.
“Partners for Paws and the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter would like to thank participating businesses in our community for hosting a Santa Paws donation container,” Jacobs and Sherri Rarey, chief dog warden said in a joint statement. “We would also like to thank our community for your many donations to the donation drive that benefit our dog shelter.”
Jacobs said the shelter; staff and their reputation were one of the big reasons for the amount of donations this year.
“It is thanks to the generosity of our community that we are blessed with a wonderful facility to house the homeless dogs in our community,” Jacobs said. “Warden Rarey’s staff and volunteers work hard to give the dogs in their care a temporary home until you, our community, stop in to adopt.”
Rarey said thanks to Paws, the dogs in the shelter have all been checked by a vet and have their vaccines up-to-date.
Jacobs asked residents to remember the shelter through the year.
“As 2020 arrives, please keep in mind our dog shelter accepts donations all year round and when you’re ready to add a pet to your family, your first stop should be your very own Pickaway County Dog Shelter,” Jacobs concluded.