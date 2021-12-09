CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County government office employees have once again come together to make a large donation to Pickaway County Community Action's toys for tots program.
Employees from county government offices filled their large trash can-sized boxes with toys this holiday season, which were donated to PICCA this week. The boxes filled the back of an engineer's office dump truck.
Becky Hammond, PICCA Executive Director, said about 500 children had been signed up for the program, which is on pace in recent years.
"There will be a crunch as we get closer to the end," Hammond said.
Jenny Griffin, office manager at the Pickaway County Engineer's Office, said the employees were happy to participate. In total, they delivered 16 boxes of toys.
"The boxes were overflowing and we had stuff in trash bags because they were overflowing," she said.
"The county offices showed up this year. We stopped at all the different departments and they'd ask if we had a bag for all the stuff they'd have on the floor.
"This is a great program for our community and the people in need and we just do a small part of it," Griffin added. "It feels great to know that some of these families will have a better Christmas and we will be a very small part of that."
The annual program provides toys to children in need. This year’s program runs mostly the same as it did in 2020 — adults will be able to search a series of pre-packaged bundles for their children, ages 1 to 14 years old, but this year, the setup is a little bit different with new hours and less-stringent income requirements.
Now, families who make up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guideline are eligible, which follows the same guidelines as the Home Energy Assistance Program. Income eligibility for the program is for a single person, someone making $22,540 or less, or for a family of four, $46,375.
To participate in the program, parents or guardians need to stop in PICCA's office, located at 469 East Ohio Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, starting now to the final day on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Participants will need documentation of the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days.