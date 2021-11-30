CIRCLEVILLE — Santa has gotten a little extra help this year after Pickaway County Community Action went on their annual post chili-cook off shopping trip to buy toys for the Toys for Tots program.
The annual program provides toys to children in need. This year’s program runs mostly the same as it did in 2020, adults will be able to search a series of pre-packaged bundles for their children, ages 1 to 14 years old, but this year, the setup is a little bit different with new hours and less stringent income requirements.
Now, families who make up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guideline are eligible, which follows the same guidelines as the Home Energy Assistance Program. Income eligibility for the program is for a single person, someone making $22,540 or less, or for a family of four, $46,375.
“We did increase the income guidelines this year to bring in more families and serve more families,” Becky Hammond, PICCA Director, said. “It went from 125 percent of the federal poverty line to 175 percent, which is in line with our other programs.”
The money raised from the Chili Cook-Off is used to buy the last round of toys in age groups that don't receive a ton of donations such as teens and toddler age groups.
Matthias Rickerd, executive support at PICCA and Toys for Tots Organizer, said so far they've helped 350 children which is on part from last year when they extended hours, the program annually helps between 1,100 and 1,200 children. The program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 each year to run. At Wal-Mart this week, they spent about $10,000 alone pilling toys into more than 20 shipping carts.
To participate in the program, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 469 East Ohio Street in Circleville between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, starting now to the final day on Wednesday Dec. 22.
They’ll need documentation of the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days.
“They just come to the back of the side building, ring the doorbell and one of our volunteers will be there to help them,” Rickerd said.
Hammond said now is the time for parents to make sure they sign up to shop for their kids.
"We want to get people who are eligible signed up so we don't have a rush towards the end of the season," Hammond said.