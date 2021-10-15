CIRCLEVILLE — Wreaths Across America will return in 2021 following the cancellation of the event in 2020.
Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, a mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-lying ceremonies at more than 1,600 cemetery locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
The event is organized by the Camp Charlotte Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), which is the local chapter. Wreaths will be laid alongside a ceremony on Dec. 18 at noon at Forest Cemetery.
Rick Hartinger, president of the Camp Charlotte Chapter and the project coordinator, said he hopes that community support this year will pickup where it left off two years ago.
Last year, the event had to be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The membership works extremely hard and takes great pride in this project," Hartinger said. "Ultimately, our goal is to provide a wreath for each veteran's grave in Forest Cemetery. Ultimately this is a massive undertaking, but the chapter is committed to this goal."
Hartinger said that the SAR members can only place wreaths in Forest Cemetery because it was the designated site set forth by Wreaths Across America Inc., but they can take orders for alternate sites.
"Those people are responsible for securing those orders at the service held at Crossroads Church on Dec. 18 prior to the caravan leaving for Forest Cemetery for the national event, beginning at noon," he said.
Each wreath has a small cost and anyone wishing to purchase a wreath can do so by writing a check to the Camp Charlotte Chapter of the SAR, mailed to his attention at 7671 Parker Drive in Circleville, Ohio, 43113.
"If the order is designated for an alternate site, it should be noted on the check with a contact number. If the order is not secured on that day, the order automatically goes to Forest Cemetery," he said.
The cut-off date for orders is Nov. 20 and anyone with further questions can contact Hartinger at 740-477-2776.
"Beginning with the Revolutionary War up to present day conflicts, our veterans are and were devoted sons and daughters; fathers and mothers; sisters and brothers," he said.
"They come from all backgrounds in life, tasked with preserving the liberties we enjoy today."