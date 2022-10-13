SAR To Host Wreaths Across America Event

CIRCLEVILLE — Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, a mission to remember, honor, and to teach is carried out by coordinated wreath lying ceremonies at more than 1,600 cemetery locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
The Camp Charlotte Chapter of The Ohio Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), which is the local chapter, will again be tasked with this undertaking.
Rick Hartinger, President of Camp Charlotte Chapter and the project coordinator, said that he hoped the community support will continue like previous years. This will be the group's tenth year of doing this project.
“The membership works extremely hard and takes tremendous amount of pride in this project," he said. “Ultimately, the chapter strives to get wreaths to be placed on as many of the graves of our veterans as possible.”
Hartinger said that SAR members can only place wreaths in Forest Cemetery because it was the designated site set-forth by Wreaths Across America Inc., but members can still take orders for alternate sites.
Those persons who purchase wreaths for alternate sites are responsible for securing their wreath at Forest Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. If the person cannot secure their wreath at that time, alternate arrangements must have been made.
“If an order is designated for alternate site, it should be noted on the person’s check along with contact number. If the order isn’t secured on that date, and no other arrangements were made, the wreaths automatically go to Forest Cemetery” Hartinger said.
The cut-off date for orders is Nov. 23. The cost for each wreath is $15 and checks made payable to Camp Charlotte Chapter OHSSAR.
Questions should be directed to Hartinger at (740) 477-2776.
“Beginning with the Revolutionary War up to present day conflicts, are veterans are and were devoted sons and daughters; fathers, and mothers; sisters and brothers.” Hartinger remarked.
“They came from all backgrounds in life, tasked with preserving the liberties we all enjoy today.” “Let us never forget their sacrifices”
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.