WILLIAMSPORT — Savion, LLC (Savion) has sold the 200 megawatt Atlanta Farms Solar Project, located in Perry Township to Dominion Energy.
The project, which received approval in 2020 and is currently in process of being built, will produce enough power to power the equivalent of approximately 41,500 average Ohio homes. The project is scheduled to begin operations in December 2023. The project is located near Atlanta which is between Williamsport and New Holland in western Pickaway County.
The total project area encompasses 2,276 acres. However, the project will occupy approximately 1,375 acres of the project area.
“The closing of the sale of Atlanta Farms Solar Project to Dominion Energy marks another important milestone in the continued advancement and momentum of solar energy growth for the state of Ohio. Savion is proud to be developing solar power facilities in the great state of Ohio and helping to contribute to the decarbonization efforts of our partners,” Nick Lincon, president for Savion, said. “Outstanding projects like Atlanta Farms Solar Project would not be possible without the vision and support of the local communities, officials, landowners, and project partners who do so much to help these projects come to fruition.”
According to Savion, nearly 500 local jobs will be created during the construction phase, and an estimated $48 million in local tax revenue will be generated over the project’s 30-year life.
Savion currently manages different projects in Ohio with more than 3,400 MW of solar and energy storage projects contracted, under construction, in operation, or in the active development pipeline. This sale is the first of their projects in Ohio.
“We want to thank the Dominion Energy team for their efforts and dedication to complete the Atlanta Farms Solar Project sale transaction,” Jeff James, senior vice president of commercial transactions for Savion, said. “This represents the third Savion-developed solar project purchased by Dominion Energy in the past three years. We appreciate their continued trust in the Savion team and look forward to many more successful collaborations.”