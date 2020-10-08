WILLIAMSPORT — Savion, the company behind the Atlanta solar farm project, attended the Pickaway County Commissioners meeting on Sept. 29 providing updates on the project and sharing solar power opportunities for nearby property owners.
The project, which began development in 2016, submitted a permit application to the Ohio Power Sitting Board in late January 2020.
Savion is working on site design and other “late-stage” developments surrounding the project. If approved, Savion would receive their permit by the end of the year with construction scheduled to begin mid-to-late 2021.
Savion is currently conducting proximity homeowner outreach initiatives to those living closest to the proposed panel location. In conjunction with Ohio Green Wind, LLC, (OGW) out of Tipp City, Ohio, the project looks to provide residential solar to these homes.
“One of the most common questions I receive when developing these projects is whether or not it will lower the power bills of those living next to the project,” Sarah Moser, senior development manager at Savion, said. “Unfortunately, because utility-scale energy is grid-connected, the project’s power cannot plug directly into homes and businesses. In addition, there are several parties involved that dictate whether or not the cheaper production actually means lower prices.”
Savion’s project will change that. Of the ten closest property owners, all but one is taking advantage of their residential solar program.
“With this project’s neighbor residential solar program, I can say wholeheartedly, that yes, you will see savings for the next 25 — 30 years,” Moser said. “At the same time, we are educating homeowners on how solar works because they can experience it in their own homes. This initiative is a first, industrywide, and even though a program like this may not work for all communities, Savion hopes to use it across other projects in Ohio where the desire exists.”
On Oct. 22, the public will have an opportunity to offer comments and statements on the project to the Ohio Power Siting Board via a virtual hearing. Those interested in participating can find more information by visiting the Ohio Power Siting Board’s website at https://opsb.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/opsb/cases/19-1881-el-bgn or by calling the Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Call Center at 1-800-686-7826.