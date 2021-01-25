CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has asked Congress to shield people who may have had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their names from having to pay taxes on those benefits they did not receive.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is expected to send 1.7 million 1099-G forms this month to those who ODJFS has record of receiving unemployment benefits. However, it is anticipated that a significant amount of the 1099-Gs will likely go to Ohioans who did not file for or receive unemployment assistance.
The total number of victims is unclear at this time.
“Construction workers, daycare providers, service industry workers — the backbone of this state — have worked hard throughout the pandemic and now the government is going to ask them to pay taxes on money they didn’t receive — it’s just not right.” Yost said.
Other states have reported similar claims, where people who were employed during the year received a letter from ODJFS about unemployment benefits. Yost believes there’s enough evidence to notify Ohio’s congressional delegation that it should suspend tax collection efforts and pause fees or interests until they are investigated.
Ellery Elick, Pickaway County Treasurer, said he received an unemployment letter, however, he is very clearly and publicly employed.
“It came from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service out of Columbus and it’s very official looking,” Elick said of the letter he received. “It has my name, address and gives an office in Youngstown, which is a legitimate office. It is telling me to sign into my computer with a temporary name and password.
Elick said the physical letter came in the mail and he received two such identical letters a few days a part.
“It looks very official, but obviously I haven’t filed an unemployment claim to receive it,” he said. “It’s very strange because it looks like I have an unemployment claim.”
Any incidents of identity theft regarding unemployment benefits need to be reported to ODJFS. Ohioans can report those issues at https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov.
ODJFS will issue confirmation emails to everyone who files a report, investigate those reports and issue a correction with the IRS. After filing the report, ODJFS suggests that anyone who may have been a victim to take “appropriate action” to protect themselves such as checking their credit report and visiting the Ohio Attorney General page on identity theft at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/IdentityTheft.