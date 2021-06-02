CIRCLEVILLE — Following a year in which many of the Memorial Day celebrations were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 saw a resurgence of many local traditions held on the holiday created to honor fallen soldiers.
In Pickaway County, several services were held, including ones at Forest Cemetery, Reber Hill Cemetery and at AMVETS.
At Forest Cemetery, the Soldiers Monumental Association honored the oldest-living veteran, the grand marshal of the day’s events and had Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy on hand to deliver a speech.
At Reber Hill Cemetery, the Walnut Township Trustees and Fiscal Officer, along with the Rick Brown Post of the VFW and Ladies Auxiliary in South Bloomfield held a Memorial Day service featuring the Teays Valley High School Marching Band.
The event’s guest speaker was Reverend Floyd Hubbell of the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church who spoke about the importance of remembering soldiers of all ages to sacrificed their well-being to defend what they thought was worth fighting for.
At 3 p.m., AMVETS Post 2256 Honor Guard performed Taps at their location on Tarlton Road in recognition of Taps Across America, in which groups across the country performed the song at the same time. The service was performed by Diane Smith, Ed Allshouse and Leo Pruett. Last year was the first year of the event.