COLUMBUS — Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) appointed State Representative Gary Scherer (R-Circleville) to the House Rules and Reference Committee this week.
“Thank you, Speaker Cupp, for recognizing the knowledge and talents I can bring as a member of the House Rules and Reference Committee,” Scherer stated. “I look forward to seeing other developments made by Speaker Cupp to ensure a strong end to the 133rd General Assembly.”
The House Rules and Reference Committee assigns bills to committees for deliberations and determines when bills will be scheduled for a vote by the House of Representatives.
Scherer will only serve on the committee through the remainder of the year until his term expires. He is term limited and is currently running unopposed for a seat on the Pickaway County Commissioners.
This appointment is one of Speaker Cupp’s first changes as newly-elected speaker following Larry Householder's removal as speaker last month.
Yesterday, he also appointed four other new members to the committee, kept two previously appointed members on the committee and removed five members from the committee.