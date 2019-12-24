CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio House of Representatives for District 92, Gary Scherer has decided to run again for public office, this time taking a chance on a seat in county government.
Scherer was appointed to House of Representatives District 92 by then Governor John Kasich to take over the seat of Bob Peterson who became a State Senator. Scherer has served four terms in the House and is term limited.
“The Statehouse job was my first public service ever,” Scherer commented to The Circleville Herald. “I don’t think I’d ever run for anything else ever and I would not have run for that seat if it had not been for being appointed to the seat to fill the rest of Peterson’s term back in 2012. Now that I’m term limited I thought that would be the end of my public service but with Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart’s seat coming available I considered running for it.”
Scherer said it was Stewart himself, along with his wife, Debbie, and others who encouraged him to consider the position.
“After thinking about it and praying about it and talking to Debbie I thought there was a chance to do a little more bit of good a little bit closer to home,” he added.
Scherer said he wanted to run for the State Representative seat because he didn’t serve in the military, something members of his family have.
“My father was a Lt. Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves and my son finished as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and is now in the Ohio National Guard,” Scherer continued. “Being a State Representative doesn’t compare to that but maybe it is a way to pay it forward as Woody Hayes once said.”
Scherer said he plans to spend the first portion of his time in office, if elected, learning, much in the same way he did as a representative in the Ohio House.
“When I went into office I didn’t have a preconceived agenda,” he commented. “I viewed my first few years as a time to learn and listen about how to get things done. That’s what I plan to do if I’m elected to serve starting in January 2021.”
Scherer also shared his opinion on the county and its “favorable” position.
“I do think the county is in a very favorable position both financially and staffing wise,” he remarked. “We have some great people and we’ve had great economic growth. I think so highly of current Pickaway County Commissioners Champ Henson and Jay Wippel, and I look forward to the opportunity to partner with them and continue the good things going on with the county.
“Henson is on the ballot unopposed and we’re running as a team. I am looking forward to the campaign season with him and the possibility of working with him, Wippel and all of the county office holders, all of whom I know and respect.”
While the results are unofficial until Friday, Scherer currently has one Republican running against him for the nomination, Dale Hoover. Certification will come Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. through the Pickaway County Board of Elections.