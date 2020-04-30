CIRCLEVILLE — In the last 10 years, the school districts throughout Pickaway County have changed drastically from structural changes to how educational programs are implemented.
All of the districts plan to continue changing in the next 10 years as technology and learning continue to intertwine and as each district sees a potential continual increase, or decrease, in the amount of students who enroll.
Circleville City School District
The biggest change in the district over the past decade is the addition of brand new K-12 facilities. The project cost $65.3 million and the schools began opening in 2013. This change brought all of the schools closer together and as Evan Debo, communications director for the school district, stated, it turned the school setting into more of a campus.
In 2017 the district introduced the Tiger Care Clinic, which is offered three days a week at Circleville Elementary School. This was made possible thanks to a partnership with Berger Hospital.
The partnership has also been key to keeping Circleville High School students drug and alcohol-free. Through the school’s Drug Free Clubs of America affiliated “Club Future”, Berger provides free, randomized drug testing to over 200 students annually who are committed to abstaining from drugs and alcohol.
Debo stated that the schools are moving toward the reality that there may be more expanded growth in the near and distant future. If the population continues to grow, he said the goal would be to make sure there are more teachers to meet every students’ needs.
He added that kindergarten and early childhood readiness programs may be expanding aspects of the program in the next few years as well.
Currently with a one to one student to technology compatibility ratio and distance learning becoming more commonplace, Debo mentioned that a blended learning format allowing students to work remotely may be used within the curriculum in years to come.
“Moving forward, I wholeheartedly see blended learning pathways expanding for our district to reach kids and their interests and their families needs whether that is academically or for medical purposes, we’ll have that digital instruction component as well as classroom learning,” remarked Debo.
Logan Elm Local School District
Over the past 10 years, the enrollment at Logan Elm Schools has declined. In response to the decreasing number of students, the district has restructured classes and reduced staff while ensuring students receive a high quality education.
Logan Elm has responded to increased student needs over the past five years by hiring a school social worker, increasing the number of school counselors and adding a nurse’s aide.
Staff members have received professional development and training in trauma-informed care and have learned how to respond to students’ social-emotional needs, in addition to addressing academic goals.
An issue Logan Elm, as well as all public school districts, continues to face is funding. The district relies pretty equally on state funding and local taxes.
According to Logan Elm School District Superintendent Tim Williams, they have received minimal increases in state funding in recent years. Their current state funding is only six percent higher than it was 10 years ago.
“The district has not asked voters for an increase in operating taxes in 15 years,” remarked Williams. “The Board has made ends meet by managing its budget tightly, but we must hold on to the levies in place. We have an emergency levy and one percent income tax currently up for renewal that make up 16 percent of our operating revenue. If these pass, we believe we are in a good position heading into the likely COVID-19 recession thanks to prudent management over the years.”
Even with some difficulties receiving funding, the district has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for its momentum and performance on state report card indicators; earning a “B” for overall grade for 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 and receiving ODE’s Momentum Award in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.
In November 2018, residents passed a bond issue to construct a new PK-12 school building on the Tarlton Road campus. This will allow for all students to be educated in a modern, safe and secure building.
The new PK-12 building will also increase the collaboration among students and staff, provide modern classrooms to allow for increased STEM and Problem Based Learning (PBL) activities and allow for more efficient delivery of both academic and non-academic services.
Williams said it was hard to finish the 2019-2020 school year remotely but he was pleased with the ways in which staff, students and families responded to the shift to remote teaching and learning.
In the next five to 10 years, Williams sees this remote learning pathway becoming more prevalent within the schooling system.
Teays Valley Local School District
The past 10 years have been rebuilding years for Teays Valley. Going back just a little further starting in 2009, East Middle School and Teays Valley West Middle School officially opened.
Then in 2010, South Bloomfield Elementary School opened followed by the opening of Teays Valley Digital Academy in 2014.
They have added school counselors to buildings and now have a counselor at each of the four elementary schools and two middle schools, as well as four counselors at the high school.
“The district continues to evolve to meet the needs of the students and staff,” explained Robin Halley, TVSD Superintendent. “While educating our students is always a key focus, their safety and mental health has become an increasing priority over the last 10 years.”
To meet the school’s safety needs, they have added two school resource officers and all entrances into the buildings have been upgraded so there is no longer direct access to students.
Classrooms are now more secure with locking mechanisms in each room. Access from the high school to the freshman and agricultural buildings are now protected by security walls.
New technology has been placed on the staff members’ phones, which allows them to contact law enforcement immediately. This app not only connects to 911, but also alerts any law enforcement personnel in the surrounding area of a dangerous or critical situation.
To meet students’ mental health needs Teays Valley has partnered with health agencies to deal with social and emotional support.
The district has also worked to meet the students’ needs regarding technology. As education and the world in general continues to evolve and technology is increasingly incorporated, they have continued to provide technology for all students and staff.
The students in grades six through 12 all receive a Chromebook to use during the school day as well as at home.
The Viking Academy was created in 2015, which is a three day professional development event offered to all Teays Valley staff members on their campus prior to the start of the school year.
“Over the last five years, we have conducted two instructional audits that have assisted us in developing and strengthening our instruction and curriculum,” commented Halley. “One-to-one technology is now in the hands of our students in middle and high school.”
On the athletic end, Teays Valley added a new turf field and digital scoreboard in 2019. Currently a field house is being constructed that Halley described as the capstone of their athletic facilities.
According to Halley, much of the district’s future will do with managing a growing community and determining how those needs will be met.
“Our goal is to be leaders academically and providing the best instruction for our students will remain paramount,” he concluded. “Teays Valley will continue to be an outstanding choice for our students and community in the midst of many educational options.”
Westfall Local School District
One of the major changes that has occurred at Westfall Local School District happened in the last eight and a half months when the district introduced Jeff Sheets as the new superintendent.
Because he is fairly new, Sheets talked more about where the school is at currently and the direction he would like the district to head in years to come.
He stated that their biggest five and 10-year goals include providing a safe environment for students and staff while continuing to develop and execute a permanent facility improvement plan.
“At Westfall, we will continually look for ways better to ensure the safety of those on our campus,” Sheets remarked. “This year, we instituted the School Guard program, which puts a call or notification of safety concerns at the fingertips of every staff member. As we develop our permanent improvement plan, we are addressing safety needs for both our high school and middle school.”
To try and continually improve on the ways the district can teach students, Sheets stated that they are trying to educate the ‘whole child’ by not only following state learning guidelines but also by preparing students for their roles in society.
“We recognize that each child is different and has different needs,” he stated. “We try to address those needs in our most challenging classes for a student who may be going to college.”
He continued that the schools provide programs for a wide array of students with specific challenging needs. Westfall has begun to increase the number of Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.
Sheets has been proud of how they have been able to pair students with businesses to help them see firsthand how some of their career goals may look in reality. The Westfall agriculture program has also been going strong and he believes it reflects the personality of the community in which these students live.
“Westfall has an ambitious permanent improvement plan, beginning with addressing some needs with our aging facilities this summer,” Sheets concluded. “We are also exploring how we can work with our community to bring some much needed new facilities in our district.”