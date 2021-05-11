CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners and Sunrise Rotary are honoring Pickaway County’s education personnel this week.
The Pickaway County Commissioners issued a proclamation, giving each school a color matching version, making this week Education Week in Pickaway County and Sunrise Rotary is bringing food and presenting each of the districts with banner in an effort to honor educators and support staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gwen Wolford, president of Sunrise Rotary, said Sunrise Rotary felt school staff — everyone from teachers to office staff, janitors and bus drivers — hadn’t been thanked enough for their work over the last 14 or so months.
“We tried to stay engaged in the community while we were staying home and thought about how we could support the community when we came up with this idea to show appreciation to our school staff,” Wolford said. “There’s a lot of people who need love and support for the work they’ve done the last 14 months and we thought they’d not seen as much recognition.”
Wolford said they got partners involved and decided to provide breakfast to all staff to the Pickaway County Schools, including Pickaway-Ross and the Pickaway County Educational Service Center.
“Each building will be getting a banner thanking them for our school superheroes,” she said.
Pickaway County Commissioner Jay Wippel read the proclamation and spoke about their desire to be involved.
“We’re happy to honor educators and staff in the county for their efforts the last 14 to 15 months,” he said. “We know it’s been taxing on everyone and hopefully the next school year will be a little easier on everyone.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson gave credit to the educators of Pickaway County.
“We’re enjoying a lot of success in Pickaway County and a lot of that is because of the education system we have in the county,” he said. “We’re very grateful for that and thanks to you for all you do.”