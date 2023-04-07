CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville City Schools notified parents Wednesday of a photo circulating around social media that was perceived as a potential threat.
School officials followed protocol on the matter and contacted Ohio Homeland Security to investigate the matter, which revealed that the photo was not a threat.
New Mexico authorities arrested and charged a 17-year-old boy as the original poster in 2018 when the photo of rifle along with message of a vague school threat – “CHS I’m going out with a bang” – initiated law enforcement investigations in more than 20 states.
Circleville City Schools' Spokesperson Darci Valentine said the photo has since surfaced quite a few times in areas of the country where a school has the same initials as Circleville High School – CHS.
Perry County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media Wednesday that it was aware of the same images that were being disseminated on social media. Crooksville schools, including Crooksville High School, are in Perry County.
“After investigating these posts, we have determined there is no active threat to any school district in Perry County,” the Sheriff's Office post said.
Rather than keep this story alive on the Internet for another few years, the Circleville Herald has chosen not to publish the hoax photo associated with this story.
Circleville City Schools' Assistant Superintendent Kirk Henderson’s letter that was posted to social media and sent to the Tiger’s community (published below) tells what happened and says that as a precaution, there was an increased police presence at CHS on Thursday.
This evening, Wednesday, April 5th, it was brought to our attention that a photo was circulating on the social media app, Snapchat, with a serious threat made towards “CHS”. In response, we immediately contacted law enforcement to investigate the threat.
The situation was then forwarded to Ohio Homeland Security (OHS) for further investigation by our School Resource Officer. Upon reviewing the photo, the OHS team was able to determine that this photo was from an initial post dating back to 2018, which originated in New Mexico. The photo has surfaced a number of times since then, and each time is linked back to the original post that was proven to be a hoax.
Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our primary concern and any threats of violence, even if deemed not credible, are taken very seriously.
As a precautionary measure and to reassure students and staff, there will be an increased police presence on campus, tomorrow, Thursday, April 6th, 2023, as part of our standard response procedures. This is an opportune time to remind your student about the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to an adult as soon as possible.
We are grateful for the cooperation and assistance of the Circleville City Police Department, Ohio Homeland Security, our staff, and our students. As always, it is our mission to maximize the achievement of each student in a safe environment.