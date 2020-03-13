CIRCLEVILLE — In the wake of all Ohio Schools closing for the next three weeks, districts and philanthropic organizations are working to get food in the hands of students, some of whom get their only hot meal of the day from the district.
In their update to the community on COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, Circleville City Schools announced they’re doing a “grab-n-go” lunch program for ages 3 through 19 at the former Mound Street School located at 424 E. Mound Street in Circleville between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is for all students. Students must be onsite to receive their lunch.
“This program will be available all five-days throughout the next three weeks. Students must be onsite to receive their lunch due to state regulations — families will not be permitted to pick up lunches to take back to students who are not present for the program,” Evan Debo, communications director, said.
Debo said PICCA would provide transportation in small groups from Elsea’s starting at 10:45 and from Twin Oaks during various times after going to Elsea’s. Students won’t be dropped off but rather given their lunches and returned to the pick up point.
Emily Clark, Communications Director for Westfall School District, said the district will be packing a large box for students involved in its Westfall CARES program. The pickup for that will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 18 and the district will also provide delivery for some of those students in the program.
“They’ll be able to be picked up at the loading dock behind the elementary school or we’ll utilize busses and deliver them to the areas that need it most,” Clark said. “We’ve gotten a lot of help from the administration, bus drivers and food workers to help make this happen. It’s an amazing gathering of people who are going to help make this happen.
If anyone has questions about the program or think they should be on the list, they can contact the district at 740-968-3671.
Tim Williams, Logan Elm Local Schools Superintendent, said they’ll be notifying parents soon about their plan for the district.
“The district has developed a plan to help provide food to families in need,” Williams stated. “Our building administrators will be notifying our families starting next week about the program. I appreciate the support from local organizations, staff members and community members who are willing to help as we work through the current situation.”
At Teays Valley, Robin Halley, superintendent, noted they’re working on a plan and it would likely be a grab-n-go bag situation. The district’s spring break was planned for next week.
“That gives us a week to develop a plan to tackle this,” he commented. “We’re working on the logistics of it right now.”
According to Halley, he’s received a lot of phone calls and emails from members of the community on how they can help.
“We’ve had a lot of people call and say, how can we help and what can we provide,” Halley said.
In terms of how people can help, The Pickaway County Community Foundation is working existing programs to provide additional funding to meet the need during the next few weeks.
“Everyday a student goes to school hungry,” Jan Shannon, Executive Director for the Community Foundation, said. “With the sudden suspension of school due to the coronavirus, there are many children that will be hungry over the next few weeks without that meal they depend on at school. The Pickaway County Community Foundation is working with programs that already exist in the County or that are being formed by the schools and community to aid in the relief of these families to provide financial assistance to the programs.”
Shannon said PCCF is accepting donations on behalf of those programs.
“To contribute, you may donate through PCCF by sending a check, made payable to PCCF with feed our kids in the memo and we will assist in distributing those funds throughout the programs in Pickaway County,” she remarked.
According to Shannon, checks can be mailed to: PCCF 770 N. Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
PCCF can now also take donations via credit card for the program through its website at https://www.yourpccf.org/feed-our-kids-donations-through-pccf/
“Our plan is to just coordinate,” Shannon said. “We’ve had people who have called with donations and people who have emailed. We’ll be coordinating those donations and make sure they get to the reliable and appropriate programs to make sure our kids get fed.”