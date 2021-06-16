CIRCLEVILLE — Following an extraordinarily challenging year for staff and students, Pickaway County schools are working this summer to stop the “summer slide” or regression of students heading into the next school year.
Back in February, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked schools and districts to work with their communities to help students advance and make up for any learning that may have been lost or delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of those plans, local school districts have been working to address the gaps from the 2020-2021 school year and preparing students for the next year and beyond.
Beth Keplar, curriculum director for Teays Valley, said without question, the pandemic and shutdowns that forced schools to adjust had an impact on students and learning.
Keplar said Teays Valley was really fortunate that the elementary school students started back in October and that middle and high school students started back completely in February after a couple starts and stops.
“A lot of our data is lining up with what we’re seeing nationally with math having the greatest impact with the current first and second graders,” she said. “When the shutdown happened in March, that’s an important time for literacy.”
Amy Colburn, curriculum director at Logan Elm, echoed what Keplar said.
“We saw throughout the year that students were behind where they typically would be and we’ll see when the state test scores come out what that looks like,” she said.
“Our students and families are fortunate that our kids weren’t out of the building as much as other places. We started the year with hybrid learning but transitioned out of that and came back to in-person learning. We had a couple weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas where we had to go remote, but other than that, our kids were here. That was a huge plus.”
Colburn said she is also concerned about the emotional wellbeing of those in the district.
“Our biggest concern or struggle going into the next school year is the social emotional wellbeing of both our students and our staff,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of our students and supporting the needs of our staff. I think every person, no matter their job, where they live or their circumstances, had this year take an emotional toll on them. It’s not just going to be a flip of a switch and everything is back to normal.”
At Circleville, the Circleville Elementary School Summer School Program has focused on helping students after the pandemic.
“Throughout the year, we were able to identify gaps caused by the various lapses in time that the pandemic threw our way and providing access to instruction and intervention over the summer months is vital to keeping our students on track,” Circleville Elementary School Principal Jill Sims said.
“This is especially important for their continued growth when moving into the new school year.”
Keplar said they’ve expanded summer programming at Teays Valley. About 320 students at the elementary school level in the district are participating in the summer camp program in an effort to stop summer slide. In the past, normally they’ve had about 30 soon-to-be third grade students who need extra help with reading.
“Typically, you expect summer slides to happen especially in the early elementary grades,” she said. “What we don’t want is students to regress who were at a critical learning point. Summer Learning Camp is about maintaining the progress the kids have made so that when we pick back up in August, we won’t see as big of gaps.”
Keplar said they’ve put out learning opportunities for students that will keep them engaged.
“I walked through the middle school this week and when you look in on the classrooms, you don’t see anyone looking at the clock,” she said. “We have to make this different because the kids have to want to come. I talked to two third graders who were getting on the bus Monday and their first comment was that the day went so fast and that’s the kind of comment we want them to make so it doesn’t feel like a chore for them to join us each week.”
Colburn said they’ve increased their summer offerings at Logan Elm this year and also have an influx of students. They’ve already had their high school credit recovery program, which saw a “significant increase” in students taking part.
At Laurelville Elementary, the summer school program was expanded to meet the needs of more students.
“They typically run a summer school program, but this year, they added more to it,” Colburn said. “It usually focuses on reading, but this year they also focused on math and writing during the day. The students are also receiving breakfast and lunch and they’re participating in the Hocking County Library Program.”
Colburn said the district-wide elementary reading program was also expanded at Logan Elm.
“We offer it each summer to third grade, but we expanded it this year for all students going into first through third grade,” she said. “We had about five times as many students participating in it as usual.”
Sims outlined some of the things they hope to address with their programming.
“The summer learning program allows us to have vital extended time with targeted students and to continue their learning into June,” Sims said.
“In some cases, attendance concerns caused gaps in learning and instruction and we are able to fill some of the gaps through our intensive summer school offering. Being at school on a daily basis is important for both academic and social emotional development and by providing this opportunity in the summer, we can give our staff another way to support kids, address barriers to school attendance that were of concern throughout the past year and continue to equip students with the academic tools they need for success in the fall.”
Keplar said they’ve also created a summer playbook for families to help them keep their kids connected to learning. That playbook can be found at http://bit.ly/tvplaybook.
“It’s full of ideas to keep the kids engaged,” she said.
“You’ll see on our Facebook page that we planted Victor the Viking at the Pickaway County Library Younkin Branch for kids to get their picture taken with and we feature those on our website. Our summer playbook is a one-stop landing page for families, kindergarten through fifth grade, to engage them in some activities at home. There are some great things happening in Pickaway County that are offered to kids, but it’s hard to picture where all of that is for parents to look at what they could do today, so we complied it for them.”