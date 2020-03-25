CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced a Stay at Home order for families and non essential workers. As many stay home to remain healthy, there are many things families and children can do during the statewide order.
Science projects listed come from the mkewithkids.com.
For the first easy science experiment, all families need is two clear glasses, water, clear soda and raisins. Fill up one glass with water and the other with clear soda. Then place raisins in each glass. Raisins placed in the clear soda glass will dance due to the carbonation of the beverage. Take other items throughout the house to see if they also will dance.
The next science experiment involves more liquids and dirty pennies. Families and children can make shiny pennies from using vinegar and dish soap. To make things more interesting, try to use other kinds of liquids you can find throughout the house.
The next science experiment involves changing the color of celery. All families need are celery stocks, cups of water and some food coloring. Drop different food coloring in each glass before placing the celery inside. Then, watch how the celery will change color over time.
Another quick experiment allows families to create little mini volcanos. Ingredients for the project include a plastic cup, water, three to four tablespoons of baking soda, one tablespoon of dish soap, half to two ounces of washable paint and one cup of vinegar. Place the cup on an area with gravel, sand or dirt. Place water in a cup about two thirds of the way full. Then place the baking soda, dish soap and the washable paint. Give it a good stir before adding the final ingredient. Once the vinegar is added, boom!
Another experiment or game families can play is guess what an object is. Put scraps and pieces of different objects into a non see-through bag. Objects can consist of items such as metal objects, wooden objects and any other interesting things people may find hard to guess. Invite family members to make their best guess of what is inside.
Southeast Ohio is home to many nature trails and flora. With this, children and parents can search around their property or trails to find natural objects in nature. With the objects, children can examine them and understand its shape, color and function. After a careful examination, let the child or group paint the object on a separate sheet of paper to see how creative they can get.
Another fun game and experiment is seeing what objects a magnet will attract. Dump a selection of metal objects onto a table then ask children to clean it up by using magnets. This way, they will learn what the magnet will attract and what it will not. This will also teach children to categorize objects and sort them accordingly.
This next one may require some parental supervision. This experiment will let children test what objects will do in extreme forms of heat. This can be done with a stove top or an oven. Gather up a variety of objects, within reason, and put them in a muffin tin. Let children hypothesize what the object will do, then put it to the test.
This last experiment is going to make a family’s day a bit more colorful — traveling rainbows. All a family or child needs is a set of cups, paper towels, water and food coloring. Fill each cup with water halfway then place food coloring into the cup. Then place one end of a paper towel into one cup and place the other end in another one that's of a different color. Set up a circle with all the different colors of water to connect all of them with more paper towels. The water will be absorbed by the towel presenting a colorful traveling rainbow.