CIRCLEVILLE — One 4-H club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with the 2021 Pickaway County Fair.
While not the oldest club by a long shot, Scioto Livestock 4-H Club has been around for 50 years and currently has third-generation members. The club is based out of Commercial Point and holds its meetings at the Commercial Point Men's Club building.
Jason Green, club advisor, said as part of their celebration and attempts at honoring their history, they’ve been combing through records to update the books on who has been a member of the club at one time.
“It was fun looking up the history of the members and I found out I had two relatives who were advisors that I didn’t know about,” he said. “We’ve really had to dig in the archives on some of the names. There were some on a floppy disk we couldn’t get and my wife spent a lot of time digging it up. A lot of the names are friends and neighbors from the township.”
Joy Sharp, Pickaway County OSU Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development, said it’s quite an accomplishment.
“Usually, it’s the same family that’s involved in a club generation after generation,” Sharp said. “They go on to a career and then they come back to a club. It’s usually the original families that get involved in a club. People get very attached to their particular clubs. We’ll see clubs occasionally that won’t continue for a couple years and won’t want to give up the name. We hope we build leaders in our young ones to come back in a leadership role as an advisor.”
Green said they’ve currently got 10 members in the club.
“We’ve got a young club that’s come a long way since we’ve taken it over. It’s kind of like a family, where we try to help each other out,” he said. “They’re a really good group of kids and a great club. We’ve had a reserve grand champion and a lot of first place finishes in the hog barn. The kids did great in showmanship.”
Green said throughout the history of the club, the size has varied and at one time, there were many more members, something he said happens.
“There was a time when the club was very big and then it would drop off and then get very big and drop off, that’s kind of normal,” she said.
Green’s wife, Alexis, is a second-generation member after her mother joined the club.
“My mom was in the club, my siblings and I were in the club and now my kids are in the club,” she said.
For the members of the club, they’re proud to be in a club that has a little bit of history, with some of the members being less than one-fifth the club’s age.
Jackson Sturgeon, 10, is vice president of the club and is a two-year member. He said he likes that 4-H has taught him about the animals and their needs.
“Out of all the 50 years, there’s been a lot of people in the club,” he said. “It’s crazy to think about it that the club is five times older than me. It’s weird. It’s older than my parents.”
Colton Bartoe, 17, is a six-year member of the club. He said 4-H gives a different understanding of how much work goes into raising animals.
“4-H helps you develop a great work ethic as a kid and helps you carry that into adult life,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing.”
Bartoe said Green is a neighbor and that’s how he got involved in the club.
“I really like it and [Green] is a really good leader,” he said.
Bartoe said his sister was the one who typed up the records for the clubs history.
“It’s insane to see how many different people there are and look at the different generations that are in it,” he said. “It’s a tradition for families to be in the club. I like that. It feels good to keep that legacy going.”