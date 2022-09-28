CIRCLEVILLE — Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center has recently opened a new men's recovery center in their location off Morris Road following some renovations and updates to the former outpatient facility.
The Pickaway Men's Recovery House as it has been named serves as a place that continues recovery care from an inpatient treatment center and helps them transition to their place in the community. They held an open house earlier this month, inviting the community on a tour of the facility.
Courtney Kinnamon, facility director, said most clients complete a 90-day inpatient stay at the Rulon Center, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center’s, inpatient facility specializing in treating men with substance use disorders before coming to the Recovery House.
Kinnamon explained phased based treatment as the first phase being that impatient stay and the next are put in inpatient outpatient care like Recovery House.
"Upon completion of this first stage of care, clients are transitioned to IOP (inpatient outpatient care) and the focus shifts from staying sober to living sober," Kinnamon said. "This means more focused groups and individual sessions specific to the practical aspects of a functional life that are often missed with early onset substance dependency. During this stage, client's experience many “firsts” during this stage. Clients begin looking and preparing for work if they have not been employed before.
The second stage of treatment can last much longer than the first but does not have to. The client, their progress, individual needs, and readiness for change, determine the length in each phase of care. During this phase if clients desire to mend relationships or identify an important relationship damaged by addiction, they can opt to participate in family therapy. We understand the importance that a solid support system can make and strive to create an environment that is conducive to the client's recovery once they complete treatment.
The third and final stage occurs within the last 60 days of treatment when the client works individually with their therapist to ensure they are making solid arrangements for their future, have delved into a quality relapse prevention plan, and are taking into consideration any factors that could present a risk to the client and their wellbeing."
The Recovery House almost didn't happen, at one time Scioto Paint Valley planned to sell the location but they then changed their mind and found that the property would serve their clients needs at Recovery House.
"At one time that was the plan, however, our agency identified a service gap within our local treatment community. We identified numerous treatment centers emerging of various types, but most addressed the acute stage of recovery which tend to focus on separating the client from their substance of choice," Kinnamon said. "While this is an essential part of treatment, it does not allow for the unique challenges the client will face once they return back into the community.
Individuals in early recovery face rejection in the workplace and other social settings. A large part of this is due to criminal backgrounds and being judged by their past. These barriers can lead to discouragement and contribute to relapse. The Recovery House has created a care system that provides ample time for the client to be supported during these crucial challenges. We understand these struggles and work with clients to prevent and prepare for such occurrences. We coach clients on issues such as interviewing, appropriate self-disclosure, assist in the expungement process if eligible, and seek to form a strong foundation of recovery that will stand these specific tests of time."
With that idea in mind, they renovated the space and have begun working through the initial stages of the program and getting it off the ground.
"We wanted to create a functional yet therapeutic space where clients could feel at home," Kinnamon said. [Earlier this month] our maintenance department built us a pergola to create shade and shelter for clients to enjoy the back patio," Kinnamon said. "Sheryl McGowan has also been instrumental in the modernization of the Recovery House. Sheryl took on the project of our study area, consisting of two laptops and a printer for clients to have accessible technology. We turned her loose with a small budget and some paint and she outdid herself. The end result speaks for itself. We created a living space that is functional, comfortable, and accommodating to serve our client population."
Kinnamon said when clients apply for the Recovery House staff want to know more about them and their goals.
"A client interested in Recovery House and the Partial Hospitalization Program is instructed to complete an application. A Recovery House worker interviews the client to gather information and assess their readiness for change," Kinnamon said. "It's a chance for clients to tell their stories and learn more about the program which will determine if they verbalize commitment. We want to know about their past, but we place the emphasis on where they want to go in life."
Kinnamon said their goal moving forward is for each client to use the Recovery House to help find their place in the community.
"Our hope is they can find purpose in their pain and use their most difficult challenge to create direction in their life," she said. "If clients are provided with the appropriate supports, they could potentially overcome these challenges and learn to believe in their ability to live a different life, one free from mind altering substances."
Kinnamon said they also want to be there to serve the community and those looking to rejoin it.
"We believe that transitioning clients into the community and preparing them for success is critical," she said. "The idea that once an individual is free from substances they are cured does not work. We treat with a holistic approach and recognize the importance of creating a life where substances have no place. If a client achieves success in their life, they never thought possible, they may no longer use substances to cope with life stress as this would be detrimental to their created success. This biopsychosocial approach is beneficial to the client, family unit and community."