COMMERCIAL POINT — The Scioto Township Fire Department has put its new fire truck into service this week following a blessing and ceremony at the fire station Tuesday.
The new truck contains an X12 Cummins engine and is a combined engine and rescue truck that is replacing a 1998 Freightliner truck. A 2008 Frontline truck will serve as the department’s backup.
“The same year that we bought that truck, I started fire school,” Scioto Township Fire Chief Neil Cline said.
Cline shared details of the new engine/rescue truck, which include all battery-powered tools, new access points and storage, as well as more organized space. One side of the truck will contain all the tools needed for fighting fires and the other for vehicle extractions. The truck’s unit number is Engine/Rescue 401.
In addition, there’s a heat shield under the truck to better protect it in winter, the pumps are enclosed and accessed via a hatch on the driver’s side door. There are also tools in the front of the truck in two of the compartments. All the equipment is the same as before, but just better organized, as there is about 25 percent more compartment space. The truck holds 1,000 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam, which is the same as the previous truck.
“[The firefighters] designed this truck so they could get things off it quickly and know where everything is and laid out to make sense,” Cline said. “This truck was designed for the tools that we have so they can just get them off and get to work. We’ll have a little bit extra space as the department grows into the future.”
In addition to the features on the back of the truck, the front of the truck in the cab has all forward-facing seats, which allow space for their air packs and the cab is made with thick aluminum that is better and safer for those inside in the event of a crash.
“The air packs are behind the seat so when they get to the scene, they put their air pack on and get off the truck,” Cline said. “We have David Clark headsets, which help with hearing loss. That’s something we’ve learned over the years that’s needed to keep from [hearing loss] happening.
“They showed me some crush tests and it was impressive what they were able to withstand,” Cline added.
Cline said the old truck was costing about $30,000 a year in repairs.
“It was time to replace it,” he said.
The truck was paid for by the 2019 fire levy that was passed by the township’s voters. It is a measure that also will fund a new fire station that is under construction on Walker Road.
“One of the promises we made was to upgrade equipment and that was aging with repair costs that were going to the moon,” Cline mentioned. “This was one of the first of those promises and we replaced the medic about seven months ago with some of those funds.”
John Maynard, Scioto Township Trustee, said in addition to some local funding, they used CARES Act funding to support the truck.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have the funding to be able to support the community,” he said.
Maynard said it “means the world to us” that they were able to purchase the new vehicle and make the fire service upgrades they have made and are in the process of making.
“It’s for the safety and the benefit of the township and surrounding communities that we offer mutual aid to,” he said. “We’re replacing the engine that’s well over 20 years old and it was rusting out. The cost of this vehicle was not much more than the maintenance costs that we had on the previous vehicle.”
Ralph Wolfe, trustee, said the truck looks really great.
“At night, you can see it from one side of the township to the other with those LED lights,” he said. “We’re beyond impressed with it and I couldn’t have dreamed it would look this good when we were ordering it.”
“It’s state of the art,” Maynard added.
Wolfe said with the growth of Commercial Point and Scioto Township, the vehicle will help the fire service into the future.
“We’re spread out thin, but with the new rooftops and commercial properties, we’ve built the new firehouse on Walker Road,” he said.
Maynard said with the levy, they have the funding to be able to increase capacity with the fire service.
“We’re able to keep a rolling inventory of the equipment that we want to maintain, but also, we’re able to keep minimum staffing requirements here in the future,” he said.
Maynard said when he ran for election back in 2016 for the first time, he did so to generate support for the fire department.
“It was long overdue with new residents coming in the township,” he said. “It’s rewarding to see the fruits of your labor and to give and provide the constituents what they rightfully deserve, which is good fire and rescue personnel, equipment and response.”
Cline was grateful to the community for the levy and their support, noting that this was not his fire truck, but rather it belonged to the community that he and his fellow firefighters serve.
“This is just a tool and the firefighters are the ones who go out and do the work,” he said. “I thank them tremendously