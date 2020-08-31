COMMERCIAL POINT — The Scioto Township Fire Department has received more than $109,000 in grant funding to be used by the department.
The grant funding comes with a five percent match from Scioto Township bringing the total closer to $115,000. The grant is through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As part of the grant, the department will turn over their current equipment that will be replaced.
The department is using their grant funding to purchase 15 SCBAs and 17 face pieces for their department. SCBA is a self-contained breathing apparatus that contains pressurized air allowing firefighters to breathe in smoke and heat filled structures.
“[The grant] takes a lot of the burden off the citizens having to pay for them,” Scioto Township Fire Department Fire Chief Neil Cline said. “They’ll replace SCBAs that are about 15 years old. We really like getting these grants so we can direct our money to other things we want to do.”
Cline called the equipment the departments “lifeline.”
“Without them, we don’t have a way into a structure to help,” he added. “We won’t have to replace these for another 15 years.”
The grant received by the department is through the same grant that Circleville Fire Department will be using to purchase a new rescue/engine truck that they expect to receive in the next 15 months.