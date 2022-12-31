COMMERCIAL POINT — In November, the Scioto Township Fire Department alongside members of the community, former fire department members and leaders, elected officials and more celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed fire house.
The fire house opening came after voters approved a fire levy and more than a year of construction following a ground breaking in 2021.
The new firehouse is located at 400 Walker Road near the southeastern outskirts of Commercial Point. It features five bay doors, a large community room, additional bunk space, a full weight room, and a larger kitchen all above and beyond what the department current has at their space at Harsh Alley.
The department held a brief ceremony on the apparatus floor of the 14,000 square foot facility before transitioning to the hose cutting outside the structure on Nov. 11.
Ralph Wolfe, chair of the Scioto Township Trustees, said he couldn’t “dream the dream” that they were building the building.
“This is probably the happiest day of my life,” he said.
John Maynard, Scioto Township Trustee, said it was a good day and a long time coming.
“None of this happens without good leadership and I’m not saying that about the board of trustees, I’m saying that about Chief Cline,” Maynard said. “He’s been a rock. Its easy to look around and see a five acre plot of land and dirt and this but nobody has lived this project more than the chief.”
Maynard also spoke about the trustee’s constituents.
“They believed in the board, the chief and his leadership and went above and beyond of the funds,” he said. “We’ve been good stewards of the money and I think we’re here today with the nicest station around. I know other townships are waiting to get into here to see what we’ve done.”
Maynard spoke about the developers, the people behind the U.S. Department of Agriculture financing and the village, specifically thanking Mayor Allan Goldhardt for helping to bring utilities to the building and with zoning.
“It wouldn’t be possible without collaboration from local governments and it’s much appreciated,” he said.
Chief Neil Cline said the plan was to make the facility, one he referred to as a home, serve the department for at least the next 50 years.
“We have a lot of land here we bought for that reason and we have more bunks now than we needed,” he said. “We normally keep between six and seven people on duty but we have places we can put nine to 10. There’s plenty of room for growth.”
Cline said the department goes from basically a garage that had been added onto into a functioning firehouse with dedicated items.
“I talk a lot of wants and needs and when I came here this wasn’t a want it was a need,” he said. “The trustees decided it was time to put a levy on and the community supported us 100 percent and we were able to do this and I’m proud of it.”
One of those big upgrades was dedicated internet.
“Everything depends on the internet now, all of our reporting and everything we do,” he said. “We have a dedicated fiber line that gives us a fast speed. Over [at Harsh Alley] it had to be brought through and patched all together.”
Cline said there’s also a lot more space and compared it to 10 people living in a 500 foot house at the former location.
“The kitchen is big enough for the crew, they’re not stuffing things into cabinets and every shelf in the kitchen,” he said. “Each unit has their own storage closet and fridges. I always say you can put $50,000 in the middle of the table and nobody will mess with it but everyone fights over ketchup.”
Cline also talked about the community and training room that’s located at the rear of the building which will allow a multi-purpose space. It was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need that arrived for places like it.
“We have a training room which to me is the best thing in this facility. It’s training for our firefighters and also serves the community,” he said. “When we were building we were going through COVID and we needed places to give vaccines. We can do that here and there are entrances for the public in the back.”
Cline also spoke about the drive through bays and how that’s an enhanced safety upgrade for the facility.
“So many firefighters get hit and killed backing into a building so we wanted everything to be drivable,” he said. “They go around the back and come through and there’s minimal backing if anything.”
Cline also spoke about the location which is centrally located in their service area and also had water and sewer access from the village.
“This abutted to the village at the time and we saw we could get water to this area and Commercial Point annexed this for us, which is huge for us” he said. “This property is centrally located as we have property to the west by Orient we have to take care of, down by state Route 316, Southern Point. This is right where we were before which is a central hub of our service area.”
The department has 46 square miles of area and runs mutual aid with Jackson Township North and South, Harrison Township and Circleville.
“Our runs over the last four years since I’ve been chief have gone up over 50 percent,” he said. “We’ve gone from 1,000 runs and this year we’re on track to be right at 1,800.”
Cline, after seeing the nearly complete building, said he was humbled by what the residents have provided to the department.
“I never thought 25 years ago that this would be my job to lead this,” he said. “My wife, Paige, has been a rock through this, as have my assistant chief and captains. We’re happy to help the community. This isn’t about me but it’s about the community that we protect and my men and women.”
Funding for the facility was provided through a levy by township voters and aided with financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The building was designed and managed by WDC Group.
When it comes to the community room, Wolfe said there were already some interested parties who wanted to use the space and anyone who wanted to rent it out should contact Cline at the fire station.
“It’s a great space,” Wolfe said. “We’ll have our spaghetti dinners there, our pancake breakfasts and things like that. We have an open pass through from the kitchen which is nice. I’m all about community and this was the number one room I wanted build in the fire house. It was must.”
As far as the plans for the space the Fire Department is about to vacate, Wolfe said they plan to sue it for storage in the near future but have no long term plans yet.
“What has been discussed in the near future is to use it for space because we’re running out of space at our service center,” he said. “We’re still figuring it out long term. We may want to build something there but nothing has really been discussed in terms of long term plans.”
Currently the Scioto Township Fire Department has 35 members including 15 full-time members and two medics, an engine rescue, and more apparatus on the way including an engine that will be delivered in February and a new medic later this year. The department will officially move in on Nov. 29 after the Thanksgiving holiday after receiving internet within the last week.
“We could move in to it today but we have some odds and ends to take care of,” he said. “I’ve got people on vacation right now and I also wanted everyone here to be able to help.”