CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will now consider two pieces of legislation in connection with small electric vehicle rules and funding to CGTV.
During the judicial committee meeting this week, both measures were forwarded onto council with the recommendation for passage.
On the topic of the electric scooters that operate downtown, the legislation would clarify and add electric scooters to current city ordinances of things that cannot be used on the sidewalks.
“One of the largest items in this ordinance is it prohibits use of the electric scooters on the sidewalks and only allows them on streets and bike paths,” Katie Logan Hedges said.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, responding to a question from the committee, said scooters were not addressed in any city ordinance and they will be treated similarly to bicycles in city laws.
“This was necessary to put that in there to include scooters and to allow the scooters to be on bike paths and walking paths,” he said. “One of the things that’s happened is the university has picked up 20-25 scooters for their students to come into the city and instead of being on route 22; they can take that bike path and go past the YMCA coming into town.”
Josh Cross, the manager of the BIRD scooters in town, said that it was also part of their rules that scooters were not to be used on sidewalks and that the scooters have large stickers on them stating as such.
Tom Klitza, council member, asked if the ordinance had any effect on people who use mobility devices, such as electronic wheelchairs, to get around. However, after some discussion it was said that those are not affected by this legislation and are permitted.
On the topic of CGTV, the local government channel for the city, it was discussed about changing the revenue split from franchise fees with Spectrum to give the full 100 percent of income into their operating fund for the purchase of a new vehicle. Currently, the split is 50/50 with the other half going into the city’s general fund.
Mark Bidwell, city auditor, said the vehicle is in rough shape and won’t last much longer and this would help move money to pay for that vehicle.
“This would make it so 100 percent of the franchise fees will go to CGTV to purchase the new vehicle,” he said. “There’s nothing that states this 100 percent would be in effect for any period of time, but it could be just as long as needed to purchase the vehicle.”
Bidwell said Sid Liming, CGTV Director, is looking into costs of a new vehicle and they would likely get about $10,000 to $15,000 out of it for parts.
McIlroy said the vehicle is drivable, but “in bad shape.” They recently had to put in a metal plate in the floorboard of the driver’s seat because it had been eaten away.
“It will probably get us through the next six months at most,” he said. “It’s at the end of its life, but we’re patching it up as we’re going. Fixing that floorboard was embarrassing for me to hear from Sid.”
Bidwell told council that the money that would be coming out of the general fund would not impact their budget and it’s about $160,000 that’s generated by the franchise fees.
“At this point, I don’t see that it will hurt us in the general fund,” he said.