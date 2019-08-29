LOGAN — A Columbus man has died due to injuries he suffered in a fall at Old Man’s Cave over the weekend.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers confirmed the fatality that occurred at Hocking Hills State Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 at approximately 2 p.m.
Officers told The Logan Daily News that Alexander Cristin Colson, 22, of Columbus, was on the overlook trail for the Lower Falls at Old Man’s Cave when the incident happened.
Witnesses on the scene reported that Colson was standing on the trail with his back to the cliff’s edge when he took a step backward, lost his footing, and fell approximately 75 feet.
Colson was airlifted to Fairfield Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
According to Maureen Kocot, ODNR Outreach and Media Specialist, since Memorial Day weekend, park officials have conducted a total of four rope rescues; and Colson’s death is the second fatality in the Park this summer.
In June, 55-year-old Dana Busson, of Doylestown, died after falling at Conkle’s Hollow. Busson’s body was recovered in a remote location, after she went missing while hiking in the area. It is unknown if she ventured off the trail and lost her way, or if she experienced a medical emergency that caused her to fall.
The Hocking Hills State Parks officials have seen their fair share of accidents throughout the years, and this year has been no different.
One ranger urging folks to stay on the trails is Lieutenant Jeremy Davis, who has worked with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources since 1998 and with the Hocking Hills State Park since 2001. The incidents that happen in the State Park vary every year Davis said, but never has he seen this many within such a short period of time this early in the season.
“We built these trails to take people into these scenic areas — you don’t need to go off the trails to find them. We have plenty of things that you can see from the trail and it just increases the risk of injury. If it can happen to me and I know these areas, it’s certainly that much easier to happen to somebody who is not as familiar,” Davis shared with The Logan Daily News.
Naturalist Supervisor, Patrick Quackenbush, reiterated the same point, stating the trails will take you to the coolest place in the park and by venturing off the trail, you’re not going to find something more magnificent.
“What I like to tell folks all the time is there are tons and tons of poison rocks all over the place in the Hocking Hills, i.e. one drop will kill you,” added Quackenbush.
Davis and Quackenbush offered tips for those visiting the beautiful Hocking Hills State Parks:
• First and foremost — STAY ON THE TRAIL, but also do some research of the trail you’re thinking about hiking before you head out.
• Know what you’re getting yourself into, how long you could potentially be out.
• Bring lots of water and a snack or two.
“Bringing the proper footwear — flip-flops are not the best hiking boots, although we see a lot of them, I don’t recommend them. Make sure that you bring a map — that’s another issue that we have is people getting lost and not being able to make it back before dark. Once dark hits, the risks all increase again and now we have to send people into the area at dark to look for them,” concluded Davis.
From 2016 through today, there have been three fatalities at the Hocking Hills State Parks — one in 2017, fall at Hocking Hills State Forest; two in 2019 — Conkle’s Hollow and the most recent at Old Man’s Cave this past weekend.
* * *
