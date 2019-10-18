CIRCLEVILLE — Taffy and fudge is a hard day’s work, especially for second-generation vendor Scott Kolassa who operates Kitchen Maid Candy.
Kolassa has operated his stand, which sells taffy and fudge, on East Main Street for the last 30 years, taking over from his father, Sy, who began attending the Pumpkin Show in 1959. Their booth is located on the street in front of The Chase Bank parking lot.
“I went to college for a year and I was never an academic,” he said. “I always loved working with my hands. I kicked around a bit and always helped out my dad a bit and then I said it was something to do.”
The timing of it all worked out as Kolassa’s father had him later in life so by the time he was ready to take a back seat, his son was ready to step in.
“He was at a time where he was ready to cut back because it’s physically hard,” Scott said. “We start at nine in the morning and you go to 11 at night. I get done working these events and I need a day or two to recoup. Father Time has a way of catching up to you.”
Scott Kolassa is a resident of Rochester, New York, which is in the western part of the state. His wife, Michelle, works in the booth, as does his son, Jack and his daughter, Lauren.
“My son does it on the side, he’s doing another event up home, but he’s been here the last four or five years,” he said. “My daughter Lauren helps out, too. It’s really a family business.”
In addition to family, Kolassa has some inside help from Linda Corbin who started in 1991.
“It helps us out because it’s nice to have someone we can count on, especially since this is a busy event on Friday and Saturday,” he said.
Kolassa said his biggest seller is the pumpkin fudge, which they only sell at this event.
“We do sell saltwater taffy, which we make beforehand and we also make stripe taffy, which is our signature item along with the fudge,” he added. “The pumpkin fudge is something we only do here, the other flavors we do throughout the year. We do more fudge than we do taffy. We have a little bit of everything for someone with a sweet tooth.”
Kolassa said the Pumpkin Show is one of their bigger short events. They do a couple of two-week long festivals each year.
“Our two big fairs are equivalent to the Ohio State Fair,” Kolassa continued. “They’re two weeks long with over a million people. You’re in the same place for a long time. But for the short time frame that we’re here, this is one of our bigger events.”
Kolassa said despite the amount of effort and work, he still enjoys what he does.
“It’s like any job where there are parts of it you don’t like, the setting up, moving and driving aren’t as fun but being in the stand and seeing people is,” he commented. “Candy customers keep coming back. We have someone from Wisconsin who comes back to see everyone and get her candy. You see those customers — that’s kind of neat.”
Kolassa said it’s also enjoyable to see now the second generation of customers come through and buy candy.
“Now we have customers that were kids and now 30 years later they’ve got kids, so it’s neat in that respect — you see it generation to generation when you’ve been around as long as we have.”