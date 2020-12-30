CIRCLEVILLE — Folks are going to be doing some double takes in the City of Circleville following Circleville Police Department's new hire.
Joshua Merritt, 23, was sworn in as an officer with the department earlier this week by Safety Director Tony Chamberlain.
Merritt is a graduate of Hamilton Township High School and then went to Eastland Career Center for certification before working for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Merritt said he's always been interested in being a police officer and he watched the TV show "Cops" growing up.
"One of my dad's closest friend was a cop and he had another that was a firefighter, but I always leaned towards becoming a cop," he said. "I like seeing things, meeting people, helping them out and solving problems."
That double take will come soon enough as Merritt's twin brother, John, was hired by the department in March and the two likely will be working similar shifts. This won't be their first time working in the same place.
"After high school, we worked at a warehouse," he said. "I think they're talking about us working the same shift. We'll get a lot of 'didn't I just see you over there?"