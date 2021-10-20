CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited Circleville Wednesday morning to present the Pumpkin Show with a proclamation to celebrate the event coming back for 2021.
"Since 1903, Ohio's own Circleville Pumpkin Show has grown to become a beloved event celebrating the region's rich agricultural heritage and the residents who make it special," the proclamation states.
"Year after year, visitors of the 'Greatest Free Show on Earth' have the opportunity to experience an array of different exhibitions and entertainment options, including parades, music and of course, all things pumpkin. I commend the volunteers, sponsors and organizers of the Circleville Pumpkin Show for your hard work and support of this event."
LaRose said the event is famous not only all over Ohio, but around the country.
"People know Circleville is the home of the Pumpkin Show and it's about these kids who were taking their photos, these families and obviously, we couldn't do this last year," he said.
"It's worthy of celebration that people can come out and enjoy some wholesome family fun and celebrate Ohio agriculture."
LaRose said many people know that he's the chief elections officer, overseeing Ohio elections, but he's also in charge of business in the state.
"[This office] is the front door for businesses looking to get their articles of incorporation to begin their entrepreneurial journey," he said.
"It's a courageous thing to start a business, a lot of people forget that, but we should celebrate our small business owners and if you look around, thats what we see here today on full display."
LaRose said he felt the approach the Pumpkin Show is taking this year is a good one.
"I think the approach they're taking is a good one, that it's a personal choice, and that it's an outdoor event and those that may be immunocompromised maybe shouldn't come out, but for everyone else, it's a time to get out and enjoy some time with their family."