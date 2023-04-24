COLUMBUS — Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced the Local Farms and Food Act of 2023. The legislation would reduce applicant barriers for some local food programs, increase investments in critical infrastructure, and sustain impactful nutrition incentives. The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) proudly endorses this local food marker bill.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments