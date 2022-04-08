CIRCLEVILLE — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown visited Circleville Friday afternoon to meet with local leaders and discuss potential impacts that the farm bill and the infrastructure bill could have on the community.
Brown met with Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy, P3 Economic Development Director Ryan Scribner, Pickaway County Community Action Executive Director Becky Hammond, Pickaway County Chamber Director Ivory Harlow, Pickaway County JFS Executive Director Joy Ewing, and OhioMeansJobs Pickaway County Career Adviser Haley Gray.
During the roundtable, Brown discussed local infrastructure issues, including the need for a grade separation in Circleville at the railroad tracks, lack of workforce participation, Community Development Block Grant funding, and more.
Brown said he wanted to meet with local officials for two reasons.
“The issue is always jobs and my purpose to be here was to talk about how the bipartisan infrastructure bill turns into jobs and how we help local communities with doing all that and secondly, I’m touring the state over the next year as a member of the agriculture committee, which is really a rural development bill, to make sure we have enough employees to handle the growth here in Central Ohio,” he said.
“I want to hear the daily issues like with NorFolk Southern blocking the crossings.”
Brown said the plans he heard today will be helpful.
“The issues in Pickaway County aren’t much different than what’s happening anywhere else in the state, but they’re localized in terms of what’s happening in Columbus is effecting Pickaway as it continues to expand,” Brown said.
“The problems [the leaders] face with keeping people in the county, we see that everywhere, but Franklin County and the state overall faces it.
“The state government hasn’t served this state at all over the last 30 years. It’s been corrupt, it’s been incompetent and the state has struggled as a result.”