Labor Day has long been called the unofficial end of summer and New Life Church sent summer out with a bang on Sunday night with their fourth annual Labor Day Weekend Blast.
Mother Nature tried to compete with the 22-minute fireworks show with lightning visible in the distance in every direction, but it was no use as the colorful and loud fireworks show owned the night.
In addition to the biggest Labor Day Weekend fireworks show in south central Ohio, New Life also offered inflatables for kids to play on, yard games and concessions on the church’s property, located at 7766 Stoutsville Pike, just west of Washington Elementary.