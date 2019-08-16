CIRCLEVILLE — The Village of Ashville now has an additional 40 units of apartments following the grand opening of Miller Commons Apartments on the west side of the Village.
The apartments are located at 110 Miller Ave. and are available to seniors who earn up to 60 percent of area median income. The facility has green space, an enclosed dog park, a community room, exercise space, a shelter house and community garden. Each unit contains two bedrooms.
Frontier Community Services held a grand opening Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the building and the tenants moving in.
“We are extremely pleased to open Miller Commons Apartments for the senior citizens of Pickaway County,” Rod Siddons, chief development officer of Frontier said. “We appreciate all the support from the central Ohio Area Agency on Aging and Charles K. Wise, Mayor of Ashville and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency in getting this development funded and constructed.
Franklin Christman, Ashville’s administrator spoke about the importance of projects like this happening in the village, said it adds to the diversity in housing options and told the residents about what the village has to offer them in terms of activities.
“This development is integral to the village because it provides diversified housing,” Christman said. “That’s important for any community to have a lot available. This looks like a great facility and a great place to call home.
I think that’s really important when you can think of something that’s easily accessible like this home.”
Chrisman said the community might not know the development is in the village since Miller Avenue dead ends, is cut off by two sets of railroad tracks from the rest of the village and does not connect anywhere else in the village, yet.
“It’s part of the master plan to eventually have Miller Avenue be a north-south connector for [state Route] 762 and [state Route] 316,” he said.
Miller Commons Senior Apartments were partially financed by equity raised from the sale of low-income housing tax credits to U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp. and the Home Investment Partnerships Program, a Housing and Urban Development program, the state of Ohio, and a modest mortgage from U.S. Bank.
“Frontier is pleased to recognize U.S. Bank and the USBCDC as our partners in the financing of Miller Commons Senior Apartments. We have worked with them on several developments, and they have been great partners in our work in affordable housing development.” Siddons said.