CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Senior Center has gone to the ballot to ask voters for a renewal levy to provide for current operating expenses.
Holly Cottrill, senior center director, said the pandemic was hard on everyone including the senior center, which was shut down in March 2020 causing home delivery services to grow.
“In 2020 we delivered more than 91,000 meals to Pickaway County Seniors,” she said. “We saw an increase of more than four percent from 2019 in the need for home delivered meals.”
Cottrill said the senior center provides several services including Home Delivered Meals, transportation, congregate meals, adult day services and other support services to Pickaway County seniors.
“A lot of people hopefully understand all the services that we provide here at the senior center and that even if we had to shutdown inside we were still providing services in the community,” she said. “We did grab and go lunch options and home delivery we still do the fresh produce program and we’re still a resource and help people connect to other services through us and the rest of the county.”
Cottrill said the levy makes up about two-thirds of their annual operating budget.
“With the increasing prices for food, gas, and supplies this levy is more important than ever and crucial for us to continue to serve the seniors of Pickaway County,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll continue to grow all our programs and serve as many seniors as we possibly can and we can’t do that without the support of the levy to make those things happen. We’re grateful and it’s a huge blessing for us and we hope the voters choose for it to continue.”