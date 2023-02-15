CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Senior Center has a lot to celebrate this year, as it's the organization's 50th birthday, and this April they're bringing back their annual fundraiser after a three year hiatus.
Holly Cottrel Romine, executive director, said now was the time to bring back the event after missing 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related health orders and shutdowns.
"During the pandemic, the Center continued to provide Home Delivered Meals, quietly and without fundraising, and, like 73 percent of other U.S. nonprofits, this impacted our ability to fully meet the needs of the vulnerable population we serve," she said. "While Home Delivered Meal deliveries remain steady at around 400 clients each day, what has changed is the cost of food, milk, and gasoline which have increased by 10.5 percent, 15.5 percent, and 17.5 percent respectively.
As we emerge from COVID restrictions, those we serve have also emerged and the number of people who join us for congregate lunch, utilize our transportation services, and request supportive services has increased. We recognize it is time to renew our fundraising efforts."
The fundraiser is being held on April 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include a dinner, silent auction, raffles, music and more. It's being held at the Senior Center location 2105 Chickasaw Drive in Circleville.
"We are all very excited and look forward to seeing everyone," Romine said. "It is always a fun night. We are blessed to have Pritchard's Auctioneering assisting us with the live auction again. They truly do an amazing job and make the evening so much fun."
Romine said the center hopes to raise $50,000 for continued programming.
"Funds from previous years have been used to improve and expand services, such as purchasing home delivered meal vans and transportation vehicles, ovens in our home delivered meal vans, replacement of exterior doors, upgrades to adult day services area, and improvements to our kitchen," she said.
Romine said the Pickaway Senior Center has served the seniors of the county by providing services like Home Delivered Meals, Congregate Meals, Transportation, Homemaking, and Adult Day Care.
"We offer a variety of services which support physical and mental health and increase socialization and general wellbeing," Romine said. "We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and depend on support from Pickaway County and beyond. Our mission is to be the place seniors learn, grow, get energized, and access resources to live independently with the best possible quality of life."
Romine said they are not accepting raffle, silent and live auction items now as well as cash donations and sponsorships for the event.
"Items can be dropped off at the senior center or you can call and arrange a pick-up of your donated items, we would be happy to assist," she said. "All proceeds go towards senior services."
If you have any questions, you can contact Holly Romine or Bonnie Vallette at the center, 740-474-8831.