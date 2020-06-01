CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Senior Center has canceled the 2020 annual fundraiser that was rescheduled for Aug. 14.
Originally scheduled on April 24, the event was pushed back several months and has now been canceled by senior center leadership. The senior center is still currently closed based on orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, but they are delivering meals.
“We don’t feel that we can safely host this annual event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions that must be taken in order to keep everyone safe.” Holly Cottrill, Executive Director of the Pickaway Senior Center, stated. “Our fundraiser has typically brought out 100 to 200 people and we can’t do that with social distancing in mind. We felt like this year it was a good idea to forego the fundraiser and look to next year.
The annual fundraiser is the biggest fundraising event hosted each year by the Pickaway Senior Center. The event usually includes dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions and has raised funds that are used for senior service programs. Last year’s event raised just over $16,000, which helped to purchase a van for the center’s transportation department.
“We have been very fortunate; the community has always been very supportive and generous in attending our event and donating items for the live and silent auctions,” Cottrill added. “Any business that has already donated items for this year’s event, we will use for the 2021 fundraiser. Anyone who has purchased tickets may use them for next year, or they can donate the ticket back to the center.”
Cottrill said they’d plan to have smaller events this summer, including a tenderloin sale on June 11 at the center.
“We usually do the one big fundraiser and it helps to improve and get extra services,” she commented. “Not having the fundraiser will hurt, but we’ll put on smaller fundraisers this summer that we can do safely to raise a bit of money.”