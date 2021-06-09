CIRCLEVILLE — Next week, the Pickaway Senior Center will be opening for the first time in more than a year for congregate lunch.
Starting Monday, June 14, the Senior Center will re-open following the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the entire pandemic, we’ve been closed for inside services, like congregate activities and meals,” Holly Cottrill, Pickaway Senior Center Director, said. “However, we still had our outside services like meal delivery and home visits.”
This is following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Aging and the expiration of other guidelines by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“We’re very excited to have everyone back; it’s been lonely here without our seniors,” Cottrill said.
There are still some restrictions for seniors once the congregate meals are restarted Monday. Seniors will need to RSVP before coming to the center for the meal, as they’re allowing 20 people at a time. They’re also asking that if people need to drop something off at the center, to call ahead and let them know they’re coming as drop-in visits are not yet permitted.
In addition, masks are required, a health assessment will be performed when entering the facility. They’re also keeping a log of who enters the facility each day with name and contact information.
“We sent a letter out that outlines what we're asking and as we progress, some of those things might go away, but we’re asking for that right now,” she said. “Hopefully we can revisit this later on.”
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, doors open at 11:15 a.m. In addition to the congregate meals, Cottrill said they’re also offering grab-and-go lunches like they have throughout the pandemic.
“That option will continue for those who don’t want to come in,” she said.
Cottrill said they’d be adding more opportunities in July but wanted to use the congregate lunch as a test launch for other services.
“In July, we’re anxious to get back to offering some of our other services, like our classes,” she said. “More details are to come on those once we get an idea for how many people will be returning for activities.”
Anyone with any additional questions is encouraged to reach out to the senior center at 740-474-8831.