CIRCLEVILLE — Area seniors will have a great chance next week to hear about how to avoid scams specifically targeted at them and receive information on community businesses and services that can help with their lives at the Senior Expo.
The expo is Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AMVETS, located at 818 Tarlton Road in Circleville. The event is free for anyone wishing to attend. Lunch will be provided.
Teresa Maynard, advertising director at The Herald, said the event is designed to offer an opportunity to directly connect the local business community to the guests and to provide interesting and meaningful discussion topics that directly affect the senior community.
“We will have two representatives from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office who will be present to touch on topics like identity theft and avoiding scams and other crimes targeting the elderly,” Maynard said. “The expo will help visitors explore senior wellness and engagement to aid in leading lives that are happier, healthier and more fulfilling.”
Maynard said the set up for this expo will be similar to one held in February, with local businesses present to discuss with community members the products and services that they offer.
“Representatives from local businesses will be there with information about their businesses and services, and they’ll make themselves available to answer questions and interact with everyone. It is an opportunity to be in direct communication with the community,” she said.
Several regional entities including Adena Health System, Better Hearing Place and American Ear are partnering with The Herald in putting this event before the community.