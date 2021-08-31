CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County seniors have a fun and informative option for their Tuesday.
The Circleville Herald is hosting a senior expo today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is being held at Ohio Christian University’s Ministry and Performing Arts Center in Circleville and will have several speakers, prize drawings and free refreshments.
“We are pleased to welcome the community to this wonderful, free event,” Sherrie Bossart, Circleville Herald General Manager said.
“We have incredible speakers that will speak on many different topics, so there is something for every senior who attends the event. We have a number of businesses across a broad spectrum from the outdoors, healthcare, law, telecommunication, banking and more. ”
The Circleville Herald also produced a senior expo guide, which was distributed with every subscription on Saturday and will be available at the event. There will also be random prize drawings throughout the day.
Speakers begin at 10 a.m. with the Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry. Horizon will speak at 11:30 a.m. and Jarvis Law at noon. Additional speakers include Eye Specialists of Ohio, Kingston National Bank, Master Gardeners of Pickaway County, Pickaway County Public Health, Circleville Post Acute, SALT Council and the Ted Lewis Museum. In addition, 15 businesses will each have a booth and information to share.
“We have held several similar events in the past that have been well received by the community and we look forward to seeing everyone who will come on out to OCU,” Bossart said.
Bossart shared that the event wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors, including platinum sponsors Jarvis Law and Horizon, and gold sponsors Kingston National Bank and Eye Specialists of Ohio, Cataract and Laser Center.
“Seniors are a huge part of the community and we want to help make them aware of all their options they have across many different lines of business around Pickaway County,” she said.