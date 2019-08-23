CIRCLEVILLE — Mike Stonerock made his first visit to the Senior EXPO on Thursday and came away pleased with some of the information gleaned from the speakers and various services represented at the event held at AMVETS on Tarlton Road in Circleville.
“We learned some things that we didn’t know,” said the Circleville resident, specifically referring to variances in how health insurance companies treat supplemental Medicare health insurance policies.
Stonerock was among the estimated 150 who attended the expo that was designed to offer an opportunity to directly connect attendees with the local business community and provide interesting and meaningful discussion topics that directly affect the senior community.
“It was even more successful than the last said Teresa Maynard, advertising director for the Herald, which hosted the event.
The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with presentations from organizational representatives including from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, whose Danielle Murphy talked about ways to avoid various scams often perpetrated upon seniors.
“You always want to be skeptical,” she said to the audience. “If it is too good to be true, then it probably isn’t.”
She offered a few tips people can employ to thwart nefarious schemes such as never giving out personal information.
Those types of lessons are what brought Williamsport-area resident Lizz Grant to the 2019 expo that she said offered a lot of interaction with vendors, whose tables surrounded the perimeter of the AMVETS hall and advertised their companies and services.
“Things like this are vital,” she said. “There are like five to six different vendors with similar types of services. But also, each one seems to have its own individuality. You never can get enough information.
Some of the information reinforced what the speakers were saying.
Chris Reeg is the director for the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, an office within the Ohio Department of Insurance. She said nearly 100 people stopped at their table and listened intently as they heard of one of the most recent scams going around using DNA testing for cancers as the lure.
The sponsors for Senior Expo 2019 were as follows;
• Platinum – Adena Health System
• Diamond – Better Hearing Place, American Ear
• Gold – Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Jarvis Law Office
• Silver – Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Pickaway Manor, and Bristol Village
• Bronze – National Church Residences, Fairhope, The Wyngate, Circleville Chiropractic Center, Pickaway Senior Center, Early Detection, Pickaway County Community Action, Heartland, OSHIIP, Constance Care, and Court House Manor/St. Catherine’s Manor