CIRCLEVILLE — A new organization has come to Circleville to help provide a different way of caring for seniors who may just need a little extra help in their home.
Seniors Helping Seniors, a national organization with different chapters throughout the United States, had a new chapter opened by Kim Harris who also opened a location in Lancaster.
Harris, who spent 32 years working at Nationwide Insurance in the back office technology department where she led a team of engineers, said she felt called to open the local office as a way to do something post retirement, combining it with her past.
In 2012, Harris father had a couple of strokes towards the end of a long, active life.
“He was a big outdoor guy, he liked boating and hiking,” she said. “The strokes rendered him somewhat incapacitated and he was wheelchair bound. As people age, their character comes out; he was the kindest old man and was so sweet. People wanted to be around him, but he wanted my mother. For a year she was his caregiver 24/7. She tried to bring someone in to be with him while she could get a little bit of respite, but they never found the right person.”
Harris said the problem was a lot of the people in those types of jobs are younger and didn’t mesh with him which is what started her down this path of Seniors Helping Seniors.
“I saw her struggle with that and once he passed away, she missed out on an opportunity to grieve because she was so relieved to have to not be a caregiver,” Harris said. “The idea of providing respite for families, I saw how important that is. People don’t know you can get it.”
In retirement, Harris said she started looking for new opportunities and had a consultant bring her several ideas, including Seniors Helping Seniors.
“I learned how they focus on bringing on senior caregivers, people who are retired and want to be active, and they’re matched with a senior that needs a little help,” Harris said. “I thought it was a great model that sounds so simple and is ingenious. The caregiver and the client can grow together and develop friendships in many cases.”
Harris, with the blessing of her family, took the plunge into this world, something she called her passion.
“With the full blessing of my family I took the leap at the end of last year,” she said. “I became operationally ready in the last month or so and I’ve had a great response.”
Harris said there are a lot of home care agencies out there and they provide those services but Seniors Helping Seniors is different.
“What makes us different is the senior caregivers and what we find is that the turnover rate is much less than in the traditional business, where you have a lot of younger caregivers,” she said. “They tend to float around from job to job. You’re dealing with a younger person, someone who is generally not as reliable. This franchise has found that older, more mature adults, are doing it for a whole different reasons other than money. They understand the importance of being on time and reliable and the relationship.”
It’s that respect and relationship, Harris said, is the important piece to the organization.
“For example, we can send caregivers to an assisted living facility. If there’s someone who wants extra companionship and help, we can send a caregiver in to help. They go in without scrubs on and they’re older, in their street clothes, so it makes it much more comfortable for that person receiving care; they don’t have a medical person there,” she said. “Something as simple as that can really make a difference.”
Harris said going into it, with the COVID pandemic and all the issues around hiring these days, that there might be an issue.
“So far I’ve been so fortunate to receive applications from a good number of seniors in the Lancaster Fairfield area,” she said. “I’ve been thrilled with the people that have expressed interest and that I’ve met with. We’re starting to meet with clients in their homes. We’re at the starting point. I’ve been over to Circleville and talked to Wyngate and I’ll be making more rounds over there. I’m looking to expand and make connections here. I’ve met with a few clients and we’re working through that. It takes a little bit of time.”
Harris said for so many seniors, the isolation is terrible so they’re looking for people who want to make friends and help others.
“We’re looking for people who need a little extra help in their homes as well as for folks who want to help others and be a bright light in someone else’s life,” she said.
Harris said seniors wanting to get involved can reach her through the website at midohioseniorcare.com.
“I’ve really enjoyed doing a little bit of everything and meeting new people,” she said. “After 32 years of back-office work at Nationwide Insurance, it’s been wonderful to be out in the community and talk with people.”