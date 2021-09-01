CIRCLEVILLE — Information flowed as did the seniors at The Circleville Herald’s Senior Expo Tuesday.
The free event was held at Ohio Christian University’s Ministry and Performing Arts Center in Circleville and featured several guest speakers, food and prizes in addition to about 15 different vendors who were on hand to offer information to local seniors.
“The event went fantastically and I heard from a lot of people said they had a great time,” Sherrie Bossart, Circleville Herald General Manager, said. “It was informative for the seniors and each of the vendors were able to meet with people directly. I heard many comments about how much they enjoyed it.”
Bossart said they estimate more than 100 seniors attended the event.
“The sponsors were enthusiastic and generous with their time and items for the goody bags,” she said. “There were a lot of smiles from all.”
Bossart said the location at OCU was perfect for the occasion.
“There was easy access and plenty of parking,” she said. “I heard many comments from attendees that they’re looking forward to our next expo and I had a few in-depth conversations with sponsors who were pleased with the opportunity to speak with attendees.”
Two seniors who attended the event said they were happy with the experience and were glad they came out.
“This has been really nice and I’m glad they were able to have it this year,” Cathy Sapp, of South Bloomfield, said. “I’ve talked to several different places that I didn’t know what they offered.”
Doris Conrad, of Circleville, said echoed Sapp’s comments.
“With everything that’s going on, it’s nice to be able to get together and do a few things,” she said.
Bossart thanked the sponsors and said the event would make a return in the future following this event’s success.
“We have plans to do this event again and we look forward to seeing everyone then,” she said. “An announcement with details will come in the future.”