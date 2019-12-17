CIRCLEVILLE — Sheriff Dallas Baldwin stated the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hs investigating a serious injury traffic crash, which occurred Monday, Dec. 16 at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Roberts Road, west of Alton Darby Creek Road, located in Brown Township.
A 2002 Ford Focus was stopped on Roberts Road, west of Alton Darby Creek without its lights on. The driver of the vehicle was partially, or fully out of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A 1991 Chevrolet S-10 truck was traveling east on Roberts Road and struck the Ford Focus from behind. The driver of the Ford Focus was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition.
He was identified as Charles Morgan, age 41, of Hilliard Ohio. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 was transported to Doctors West Hospital in stable condition. He was identified as Benjamin Kieffer, age 21, of Hilliard Ohio.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash. The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation.