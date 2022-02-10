CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council Service Committee heard from the service department on the need for the wastewater treatment plant and some of the things they plan to spend more than $36 million on as part of the renovation.
The plan is for the city to enter into an agreement with the Water Pollution Control Load Fund (WPCLF) that is to provide the city a 0.4 percent interest rate on the money the city will borrow. The committee had a piece of legislation to consider to forward the legislation on to council, which it did unanimously, 3-0.
Jim Stanley, Circleville's service director, spoke to the committee about the status of the plant and what the money is to be used for.
“This is something that has to be done; it’s not going away,” he said. “The plant isn’t going to last a lot longer the way it sits. It has to be upgraded or it’s going to fail.”
The project will cost about $38 million in total with an annual payment of about $1.4 million. The project is being funded by recent and future increases in the water and sewer bills.
“The costs are continuously rising and a lot of engineers don’t like to give you their best estimate because a lot of companies are having trouble locking down resources and getting their suppliers to give them locked prices,” he said.
“This is all going to be paid for through enterprise funds from the utility bills that we receive,” he said. “This is all independent of the general fund.”
Tom Duvall, committee member who has a background in chemical engineering, said it was amazing how the plant is running, “mostly by the determination and commitment of the operators.”
Stanley said the public is unaware of how rough of shape the plant is in.
“I don’t think a lot of folks know how difficult it is to run a wastewater treatment facility, especially one that is 50 years old,” he said.
“It’s had its share of problems and the EPA is aware that we’re trying to fix those problems. They’re giving us a pass to allow to work toward getting this done prior to any findings being done.”
Brian Frost, utilities operations manager, took a look at how much the plant would have cost in 2014 at the urging of Committee Chair Todd Brady, had the city started the process when council discussed the matter the first time.
“If you go back to the onset of this, the original operation and needs review [that was] done in 2014, that project came in at about $17.9 million,” he said.
“Since that time, we’ve had catastrophic failures to our chlorination system, the headworks building was being worked on, the grit removal system was defunct, and the [infiltration and inflow] issues have led to the construction of a equalization basin. Some of those elements are naturally inflated because more of our systems have failed. Some of what you’re seeing is the inflation of the last two years.
“We don’t expect a contraction of those costs,” Frost added.
“It’s not like if we wait two years, things will go back down to normal.”
Frost said as part of the project, many of the current buildings will remain, but they need upgrades to their structures to make them sound and to remove any structural deficiencies.
“There will be an additional blend tank, equalization basin, headworks building and that’s really the only components that are being added,” he said.
Stanley also brought up they plan to bring back the ability to handle septage, which could generate income for the plant. He said any potential money from it isn’t included in current funding plans.
“Once we get that up and running, that’s going to take the majority of the payment away,” he said.
“We’re looking at the septage to knock down the [$1.4 million] payment significantly.”
Stanley said the city won’t begin to pay the money back until 2025, so any grants or additional funding that comes along can help take the total cost down.
“We can pay the loan down or do anything we want to it in that time frame,” he said.
“If we come up with another $1 million we don’t want to borrow, we don’t have to. We’ve always got our eyes out for grants and try to get into line for them.”
Brady said now is the time to do the project.
“We’ve got to prepare for more growth in Circleville and with the upgrade, we can handle an additional 1 million gallons a day,” he said.
“If we keep our plant up to snuff, we’ll be ready for any industry that would come along and want to expand here. I’d like to be prepared for that.”
The legislation is to appear before Circleville City Council Tuesday night at 7 p.m.