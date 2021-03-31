CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Service Director shared updates on two projects the city is set to undertake.
Terry Fraizer, service director, said Ted Lewis Park’s construction is still ongoing and they received three requests for qualifications and will select a company to do the next phase of the project.
“We should start seeing some progress very, very soon,” he said. “I have given permission to our highway superintendent, Dane Patterson, to go ahead with the demolition of the basketball court and tennis courts because that’s a necessary part of this project and we’ve gotten some complaints of activities after dark.”
Frazier said a large sign will be placed near the area that will describe what is going in, including the new restroom, splash pad and playground equipment.
Frazier also updated council on the status of the wastewater treatment plant. It was originally planned to have the service department present final documents before beginning the project this spring, but that has been pushed until later in 2021. Currently, the project is estimated to cost about $22.2 million.
“Because of COVID and the EPA’s timeline, it looks like we’ll push the timeline back a couple of quarters,” he said.
Frazier said he’s also been made aware of the potential to become a sponsor for a water resource project.
The benefit of becoming a sponsor is that the city would save about $230,000 during the life of the loan in the form of a lower interest rate and some of the money paid to the EPA will go to benefit of that project.
One such project is in the area of Cooks Creek where Appalachia Ohio Alliance (AOA) and the Pickaway County Park District are looking to partner together to purchase some land.
“We could direct some of our money through the EPA the AOA and save us money out of pocket,” he said. “It is a program that’s available and it would be to the benefit to the Park District and AOA. This is something I’d like to pursue and it’ll come back to you during the loan part of the project.”
Frazier said the final decision on how the money is spent would be up to Appalachia Ohio Alliance, but he’d prefer that it stay at the project at Cooks Creek. There are two other projects they currently have that the money could be used for outside Pickaway County.
"We will save money by being the sponsor of a water pollution control project," he said. "The two others are in Hocking County and one in Champaign County. Either way, this is a win for the city because we'll have substantial debt retirement during the life of the loan."
No action was taken by Circleville City Council on either item, although the committee asked that information on the sponsorship be forwarded to the city council clerk.