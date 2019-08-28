CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County residents have a new resource to aid them in getting them the information they need around Pickaway County.
Tuesday morning Pickaway County officials launched its version of 211 a toll-free, confidential number that will connect residents with up-to-date resources for social, health and government resources.
“This free service supports the very essence of our United Way of Pickaway County’s organizational mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of Pickaway County to advance the common good of our citizens.” said Jama Cobb, interim volunteer executive director for United Way of Pickaway County said. “We are privileged to be a part of this endeavor and would like to challenge other organizations to invest in this as well.”
Those representatives from organizations involved with the 211 creation, including Pickaway County Public Health, OhioHealth, Pickaway County Community Foundation, The Savings Bank and United Way of Pickaway County, gathered at the Pumpkin Show Park for about an hour to share information on the service.
Nasandra Wright, Health Commissioner of Pickaway County Public Health, said 211 makes it easier for people to learn about and eventually access resources available in the community.
“We understand as public health advocates the importance of connecting community members with the resources they need when they need them,” she said.
The information on services includes supplemental food and nutrition programs, shelter and housing options, utilities assistance, emergency information and disaster relief, employment and educational opportunities, services for veterans, health care, vaccination and health epidemic information, addiction prevention and rehab programs, re-entry help for those released from prison, support groups for people with mental illness or special needs, and safe, confidential pathways out of domestic abuse.
Susan Strawser, director of Work Place Health & Wellness at OhioHealth Berger, shared how 211 came about in Pickaway County. Roberts said the idea came from the partners for Pickaway County Health Improvement that was formed in 2016 following a community health assessment.
“One of the things this group looked at was how Pickaway County has a wealth of services and agencies but a common thread was how to communicate this information throughout the county,” she said. “The challenge was how do we get information in real time to people who need the information and even how to communicate that to service organizations to help those they serve.”
Strawser said the program is being supported by donations from local business and organizations in donations ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.
Ty Ankrom, superintendent of the Pickaway County Educational Service Center (ESC), said education starts at birth not when school starts each August and connecting parents with resources is important.
“What we’ve learned, experienced and come to know, it’s not about sitting in rows in a classroom with teachers instructing, but it’s about setting up students for success so they can get the services they need,” Ankrom said. “We provide wrap-around services so students can learn and teachers can teach. Having individual needs met – shelter, food, love, comfort, and attention – are things that are needed. There’s no textbook about being a parent, and 211 can connect these parents to the different agencies that can provide resources for their children.”
Aimee Roberts, early intervention development specialist with the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities said the service would be valuable for her role.
“The reason I got involved is that birth to 3 programming is on a referral basis, so for me it was natural fit since we’re looking for as many referrals from the community as possible. 211 is a great connector for families for resources that are out there,” she said.
In addition to calling 211, residents can also subscribe to text messages by texting “PCOPickaway” to 898211. The texts will be sent to notify subscribers of any service changes, updates or special alerts.
Kristin McCloud, executive director for Pathways of Central Ohio, the organization operating 211 in Pickaway County, said they won’t spam people with texts and residents can opt out by replying “stop” at any time.
“The simple way to explain it is you just text the number, 898211, and you’ll get a welcome message which comes directly from a staff member,” she said. “We’ll ask a couple of questions about what you’re looking for, an exchange back and forth, and we’ll ask if you want to participate in a survey to see if your need was met. We don’t contact you after that.”
Wright challenged everyone present for the unveiling and anyone who hears about the service to talk to five people about the service in an effort to make it as commonplace as 911 is for emergency services today.
“If we have a great service and it’s underutilized we’re not serving our community,” she said. “We want to make sure it’s used for its intended purpose.”