CIRCLEVILLE — The first seven inductees into the Pickaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame have been enshrined.
Shirley Bowser, John H. Dunlap, Ruben R. Jones, James M. Lewis, William J. Richards, Robert Scherer, and John Stevenson were inducted Thursday evening during the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) Farm to Plate dinner. Each of the members inducted as part of this class are members of the Ohio Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Jerry Leist, emcee for the evening, said the goal of the Pickaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame is to "recognize outstanding contributions by people to agriculture in Pickaway County."
The inductee’s plaques will hang in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds inside the office along the hallway to the right.
After the induction, Commissioner Harold Henson said to him this was the competition of the first phase of the fair grounds renovations.
“This is something we wanted to do from the beginning and we would have done it sooner had it not been for the COVID shutdowns,” he said. “I think this puts the cherry on top for this part of the fairgrounds.”
Jay Wippel, commissioner, said he could tell how much this meant to the inductees.
“I thought all the remarks tonight, with all the passion an energy in them proves how much agriculture means to these people,” he said. “The event exceeded my expectations tonight. It means a lot to these recipients and their families and you can tell a lot from their speeches. I’m glad we got started with this first class. I’m looking forward to honor more.”
Gary Scherer, commissioner, who also accepted the induction on behalf of his father, Robert, to the idea after joining the board while planning was already underway.
“When they started with this, I thought at first why not but having been here tonight and seeing the seeds that have been planted for the future classes is pretty exciting,” he said.
Stacey Sark, PCCF chair of the Agriculture Committee that organizes the Farm to Table Event, said Thursday night’s crowd was the largest in the nine or 10 years they’ve done the event. More than 400 people turned out for the event.
“[Having the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony] was something new the commissioners had come to us and asked about and we were absolutely delighted to be able to showcase something so important about our agriculture leaders right here at the event,” she said.
Sark also presented a check for $6,150 to the local FFA chapters as part of the funds raised Thursday night. Students from all the programs were on hand serving food.
“We’re so thankful to have them and they’re so helpful and polite,” she said. “It’s great to show our older generations the younger generation is here to help. They did a great job and we’re rally proud of them.”
Wippel said they hope to induct the 2023 class of inductees at the next Farm to Plate event.
“It’s really nice to have a big agricultural group here and it seems to really add to the program,” he said.
“It seems like a really good fit,” Henson added.
To read the full bios on each of the inductees and their contributions to agriculture visit circlevilleherald.com.