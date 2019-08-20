CIRCLEVILLE — Several candidates had their petitions rejected by the Pickaway County Board of Elections ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.
According to information provided by the Pickaway County Board of Elections, neither applicant for South Bloomfield mayor, Matthew Pettibone and Jeff Pluta were not certified. Pettibone was missing the number on his circulator’s statements. Pluta filled out the top portion of the petition in front of the clerk and dated it for July 31 but signature dates on the petition were received before that date.
Neither Matt Kim, candidate for Logan Elm Board of Education nor Randall Winter, candidate for Circleville Board of Education completed their circulator’s statements on their petitions.
James Peck, candidate for Perry Township trustee, Nicki Phillips, candidate for Monroe Township fiscal officer, Joyce Ann Leffel, Darbyville Village Council and Bob Cartwright candidate for Commercial Point Village Council all met a similar fate as Pettibone and had their applications rejected because they did not indicate the total number of signatures on their circulator’s statements.
Rachel Smith, candidate or Logan Elm Board of Education, dated the top portion of her petition Aug. 7. However, all but one of the dates of signatures were made prior to that date.
Lindsay Mayse, candidate for Harrison Township fiscal officer dated the top portion of the petition Aug. 1, but signatures were made prior to that. Brian Moss, candidate for Saltcreek Township trustee, petition did not have enough signatures since the signatures were signed before the date on one of the petitions.
Chad Pine, candidate for Monroe Township trustee had his petition rejected for incomplete circulator statements and signatures that were dated before the date signed.
Nicole Bitler, candidate for Madison Township Fiscal Officer had her petition rejected by the board due to not completing one of the pages.
Albert Gardner, candidate for Tarlton mayor had his petition rejected because he is not a resident of the village of Tarlton and is not a registered voter in Pickaway County.
Jason Snyder, candidate for Logan Elm Board of Education, had his petition rejected for using the incorrect petition.
Mindi Brown, candidate for Circleville Township trustee did not have enough valid signatures and the incorrect number on her circulator’s statement.
Nancy Geiger, candidate for Commercial Point Council, had her petition rejected due to an incomplete circulator’s statement and not signing or dating the statement of candidacy.
In addition to the candidates, the New Holland village had two renewal levies not certified. The first was a 1-mill cemetery levy that listed Nov. 5, 2016 as the election date within the resolution and the other a current operating expenses renewal listed millage as both 0.7 mills and 1-mill within the resolution.