LOGAN — Both residents and visitors of Hocking County will have the opportunity throughout January to taste the best of what the area has to offer thanks to the seventh annual Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise.
The Comfort Food Cruise has become one of the most popular winter events in the Hocking Hills. Each year, participants come from far and near to partake in this delicious event that takes travelers over the river and through the woods to some of the finest dining establishments in Ohio.
This year’s event features 15 local restaurants serving their most famous, sought-after comfort foods.
The food cruise started in 2013 to help draw residents and visitors alike to the region during the winter months. The event is organized by the Hocking Hills Tourism Association.
Participants can run the whole marathon and try to taste all the stops in one day, or take a leisurely tour and visit over any of the Cruise’s six days.
Reservations are not necessary, but tickets are required in order to receive the featured complementary comfort food at each stop.
Five dollars from every ticket purchased will benefit local food banks.
Each ticket includes one comfort food at each of the 15 stops, plus as a bonus, Comfort Food Trail Passes will be given to those who attend.
The Comfort Food Trail Pass will allow for the opportunity to receive special offers from all of the cruise stops throughout 2020.
The pass is only available with the purchase of a 2020 Comfort Food Cruise ticket. The 2020 Comfort Food Cruise highlights classic comfort foods served up in locally-owned restaurants over three weekends in January. With the new Comfort Food Trail Pass, it is possible to continue enjoying great dining deals all year.
The cruise is scheduled for the three remaining weekends in January from Jan. 11 to Jan. 26.
The 2019 Comfort Food Cruise will feature:
• Baked Steak Sliders and Loaded baked Potatoes at The Boot Grill in Nelsonville.
• Banana Bread French Toast at Hocking Hills Diner.
• Biscuits and Gravy at Pearl’s Diner.
• Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll or Apple Danish at Hocking Hills Coffee Emporium.
• Cheeseburger Slider and Homemade Chips at Mam’s Rusted Skillet, Laurelville.
• Chicken and Noodles or Mashed Potatoes (for non-meat option) at The Olde Dutch Restaurant.
• Eight inch Pepperoni or Cheese Pizza at Pizza Crossing.
• Homemade Chili at Bush’s Restaurant.
• Homemade Pretzels at Nelsonville Emporium Kitchen.
• Junior Ice Cream Cones at Treehouse Treats and Treasures.
• Meatloaf at The Ridge Inn Restaurant, Laurelville.
• Mixed Berry Cobbler at Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls.
• Pulled Pork Sliders and Baked Beans at Millstone BBQ.
• Sloppy Joe Slider and a Cup of Soup at Home Tavern.
• Vegetable Soup at M&M Diner.
Visitors can also enjoy the area’s fresh air and spectacular winter landscape with a hike to Whispering Cave, Cedar Falls, Conkle’s Hollow or explore any of the area’s many other gorgeous natural features.
Complete traveler information is available www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.