CIRCLEVILLE— Pickaway County’s 911 system, along with many of the phone systems in the county were down most of Thursday due to an issue with Frontier’s service.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County’s Emergency Management Agency Director and E911 coordinator said yesterday’s Frontier outage effected not only 911, but many of the counties offices and other parts of central Ohio.
“The outage impacted everywhere, it wasn’t just at the sheriff’s office.”
“It was all telephone lines inside and outside the county,” Flick said. “Hocking County had some outages, Fairfield had some down and lines were out toward Amanda.”
According to Javier Mendoza, vice president of corporate communications and external affairs with Frontier, yesterday’s outage was caused by an unknown third-party excavation contractor damaging fiber optic cables outside Frontier’s service area carrying service to Frontier’s system, including 9-1-1 service.
“Frontier was informed of the damage, initiated internal protocols to support 911 service reroutes, initiated repairs with the fiber optic cable owner, maintained contact with 911 agencies, monitored repair progress and tested 911 services to ensure all services were restored,” Mendoza said.
”Frontier regrets any inconvenience to customers served by those lines.”
The good news is that about the middle of the day, they got the service working again, although, not through traditional methods.
“We were able to get Frontier to transfer the wireless phone calls to go to cell phones in the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office,” he stated.
“If you dialed 911 on your cell phone, it would ring on a cell phone in the dispatch office. That’s how we worked around the 911 outage.”
However, that solution to the issue was only temporary and had some drawbacks, Flick mentioned.
“The problem with that was the call data didn’t come through,” he said. “You didn’t have the caller’s location, the emergency services in the area — none of the things that populate in the computer in the dispatch system. You had to manually put that in.”
He said he’s reported the outage to other agencies in an attempt to rectify the problem.
“I let Ohio 911, Rob Jackson’s office know, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Department of Homeland Security aware of it as well,” he said.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to take some additional action against Frontier to build in some redundancy in the region. We just can’t keep having this happen over and over again.”
Flick said one of the challenges of the situation is that there are no Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) providers that are certified to handle 911 calls so they have to stick with a copper line provider. Frontier is the only such provider for the area.
“After the whole telecommunication industry change decades ago, they were the ones that got this area as the provider,” he stated.
“There are more VOIP providers and other types of providers available through fiber and Internet, but as far as old copper line providers, they’re all we’ve got.”
Flick said he is actively looking for solutions to mitigate the problem.
“We’re hamstrung until next generation 911 comes online,” Flick mentioned.
“We’re doing our best to handle problems as they arise. Until we can fix the root of the problem, we’re stuck with Frontier.”