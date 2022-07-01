Sophia Seymour (center), 15, was crowned Miss Ashville 4th of July Queen. Kiera Scott, 17, was crowned Miss Ashville 4th of July 1st Attendant (left) and Marissa Purcell, 15, was crowned Second Attendant (right).
ASHVILLE - Sophia Seymour was crowned Miss Ashville 4th of July Friday night during the queen's contest held during the 4th of July Celebration in Ashville Community Park.
Seymour, 15, is the daughter of Neal and Tammy Seymour and will be a sophomore at Teays Valley during the upcoming school year. Kiera Scott, 17, daughter of Melissa Scott, was crowned First Attendant and Marissa Purcell, 15, daughter of Nate and Tiffany Purcell, was crowned Second Attendant.
Seymour said she wasn't confident she was going to win following the judging.
"Halfway through I felt I didn't feel that I was doing well but I continued to have a positive attitude and hope for the best," she said.
Seymour said she wanted to take her shot at being queen because she's a good representative for Ashville.
"I love this small town where I have grown up," she said. "I felit like I could help get the town out there."
Seymour said her favorite things about the 4th of July are the fireworks and family. She said her only pageant experience previously was participating in Little Miss Ashville.
"I like the fireworks, and getting to spend time with my family and swim at our pool and have a big barbeque," she said.
Seymour said she's an outgoing person and wants to use that at queen.
"I think I can help get Ashville's out there and more people to come in," she said. I'm an outgoing person and I like to think I can get more girls to come out for this contest which is a great opportunity to have."
Seymour shared some advice for other girls who are thinking about participating in the contest next year.
"I think getting crowned is one of the best opportunities and I felt so much love and encouragement from my family," she said.
Seymour said she's looking forward to the food most as she travels around the state in the upcoming year.
"I can't way to try the food and meeting all the new queens," she said.
Jordan Foster, the 2021 Miss Ashville 4th of July gave some parting wisdom for Seymour and her court. She thanked the village for its support as well as their chaperones, the Ashville Community Men's Club, her parents and all those who stepped up to help.
"I am so proud of the girls that will be crowned," she said before the results were announced. "Cherish every moment."